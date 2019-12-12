Bumble Teams Up with Emmy-Winning Actress Tiffany Haddish and Montrezl Harrell of the L.A. Clippers to Surprise Bumble Users on First Date

In the "Play-By-Play" digital video, produced by ESPN CreativeWorks and airing on ESPN and Bumble social channels, Haddish and Harrell give real time feedback on two unsuspecting Bumble dates, including Haddish's take on checking phones during first dates and Harrell's support for women always making the first move. Haddish and Harrell separately surprise the couples mid-date with advice to better connect and the unsuspecting daters return with new tips to finish off the first date with success.

"Teaming up with Bumble and Montrezl for this video was so much fun - I wish someone would surprise me with advice on my dates! Bumble empowers women to make the first move, and I hope this video encourages women to do just that, while having fun along the way," said Haddish.

Beginning today through December 31st, Bumble Date users can enter to win one of four specially curated days in Los Angeles, planned by Haddish, Harrell, L.A. Clippers game host and former NBA dancer Hannah Cormier, and global esports organization Gen.G's 'Team Bumble', for the brand's "L.A. Our Way" in-app experience.

"From adding the Empowerment Badge to our jerseys to working on this content piece, teaming up with Bumble has been amazing. I love everything Bumble stands for and had a blast working with Tiffany on this video," said Harrell.

One of the activities on Harrell's agenda includes customizing a piece of denim and a comedy show at one of L.A.'s top venues for Haddish's curated day. Both 'L.A. Our Way' days end with a L.A. Clippers home game.

The content and in-app opportunity are part of Bumble's multi-year global partnership with the L.A. Clippers for their Empowerment Badge and a play on the team's current motto. Bumble's partnership with Montrezl Harrell marks the brand's first male professional athlete deal to date.

Download Bumble for a chance to win a "L.A. Our Way" curated experience and check out the "Play-By-Play" video available now here.

