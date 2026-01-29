BUMP BRANDS REPORTS 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Social Media Innovator Generates 100%+ QoQ Revenue Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bump Brands today announced that the company achieved an average of over 100% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth across all four quarters in 2025.

Growth was driven by the rapid expansion of its social media agency, Bump Syndicate, along with its social media and digital product platforms including Bump Connect, Kollabsy, AIStacked, BoostIt, Career Toolbox USA, and others. Bump Brands attributes its early success to strong product/market fit, AI-driven automation capabilities, and an intense focus on engagement and customer centricity.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of the value our platforms deliver to users, creators, and brands. Our Bump Syndicate agency model is helping creators monetize their brands more quickly and brands achieve a higher ROI on their scaled growth," said Austin Riess, Founder & CEO of Bump Brands. "We're not chasing hype. We're building tools, solutions, and platforms that connect people and solve real problems, and the market response has been extraordinary."

This level of growth places Bump brands among the fastest-scaling social platforms and product and agency services companies in the marketplace, mirroring the early stage trajectories of notable tech firms that experienced meteoric adoption during their breakout years.

About Bump Brands

Bump Brands is a new social enterprise designed for real connection and real control. Through AI-powered and enabled platforms, users, creators, and brands can connect and grow like never before – all on their own terms. Users control their algorithm while engaging in unique real-life and online experiences; creators more quickly grow and monetize their brands; and brands realize a higher ROI on their scaled growth. The Bump Brands ecosystem includes:

Bump Connect: The first social media platform blending In Real Life (IRL) experiences, communities, chat, and BvB competitions. It's complete algorithm control, data ownership, and real connections ... on your terms.

Bump Syndicate: Social agency featuring a powerful network of creators and influencers ready to amplify your brand's message across all platforms with authentic, engaging content

Kollabsy: Simplifies how teams, creators, and brands work together. Manage contracts, deliverables, and communications on one powerful, transparent platform—completely free.

BoostIt: Built for creators and brands who want sustainable, authentic growth.

AI-stacked: Where you can automate your business with more than 1,200 AI workflows

Learn more at www.bumpbrands.com.

