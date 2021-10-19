Bumped Hires Acorn's Exec, Babak Farrokh-Siar as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth

"I'm thrilled to welcome Babak Farrokh-Siar to the growing Bumped team," says David Nelsen, Bumped CEO & Founder. "Babak has already done such incredible work leveraging stock to drive relationships between brands and their customers — it's clear he's the right person to take our partnerships to the next level. His passion for the stock rewards space is apparent in both his approach to his work and his track record at Acorns, and I think it says a lot that someone of his experience and expertise sees the potential ahead of Bumped."

Babak joins Bumped after more than half a decade leading national business development for Acorns. During his time there, Babak partnered with companies like Chevron, Uber, and Cricket Wireless to collectively invest millions into customers' accounts.

"I'm excited to be joining Bumped. I believe deeply in the product and mission to create an ownership economy," says Babak Farrokh-Siar, Bumped CRO. "Bumped is a natural evolution for me — to continue democratizing investing and financial wellness. At Acorns, I saw firsthand how powerful the impact of a brand investing back into their customer could be. Now, we're taking that loyalty mechanism to the next level by making it about the relationship of ownership."

It's an exciting time for Bumped — after raising a $27.5M Series A in 2019, launching the Bumped consumer app into general availability in 2020, and releasing the affirming findings from our 2-year pilot study in 2021, the organization is poised for growth. Now, with the addition of Babak's experience and leadership in the space, we can connect even more brands, merchants, and financial institutions to the Bumped platform to bring stock rewards to the masses.

