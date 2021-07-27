Bumped Launches 'Graham', their new Financial Services API Suite

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bumped—the fintech company on a mission to create an ownership economy through a simple but powerful entry point to investing — announced the release of its newest product set. The 'Graham' is a suite of APIs designed for financial services organizations to bring stock rewards directly to their customers.

The release of the 'Graham' Financial Services API Suite enables bank customers and financial partners to unlock the power of stock rewards and Bumped's proprietary technology stack to bring an exciting, innovative new reward to their customers. Bumped launched in 2017 and has rewarded over 2.4 million stock rewards to customers to-date.

Bumped's new API Suite enables its financial services customers and partners to integrate stock rewards into their own platforms, release new banking and card products, and rapidly create integrated experiences that deepen customer relationships. Bumped's API Suite is designed to:

Drive business outcomes: Enable financial services organizations to design, test, launch, and deliver stock rewards as a reward mechanism

Deliver secure, scalable, and fast-to-market solutions: Integrate stock rewards into existing products and applications and leverage Bumped's innovative model to quickly launch into market

Why stock rewards? According to a survey completed by Bumped of its users, 88 percent of users would participate if given the chance to be rewarded in stock by their financial institution and a further 66 percent would be more likely to be engaged with other banking products because of stock rewards.

"By making our APIs available to financial institutions, we're taking the next step in our journey to create an ownership economy. This unlocks the full potential of stock rewards for financial services partners," said David Nelsen, CEO and Founder of Bumped. "We believe leading financial institutions can continue to thrive in the future when they build a great ecosystem of partners to deliver the best and most innovative financial experiences to customers. At Bumped, we are excited to bring our unique, differentiated solution to our financial services partners."

About Bumped

www.bumped.com

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. Bumped's technology gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and its suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it.

About the "Graham" Financial Suite

The "Graham" is named as a nod to economist Benjamin Graham, best known for his book The Intelligent Investor. Graham is lauded as a top guru of finance who drove access to the stock market by educating consumers on investing.

Disclosures

The Bumped app and website are operated by Bumped, Inc. Brokerage services are provided by Bumped Financial LLC, member FINRA /SIPC . More about Bumped Financial LLC on FINRA's FINRA BrokerCheck website.

Investing in securities involves risk, including possible loss of principal: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Nothing on this site should be construed as an offer to purchase or sell securities.

Any market, economic and / or performance data shown is for hypothetical and illustrative purposes only. Data does not represent actual results. Participation is only for investors who understand and agree to the risks inherent in their Bumped Accounts. Only qualifying purchases made according to the terms and conditions are eligible for stock rewards. Bumped does not charge brokerage fees. Bumped reserves the right to restrict or revoke any and all offers at any time.

Investors receive shares of ETFs as rewards. Investors should consider their investment objectives, risks, carefully before investing. This and other information are found in the fund prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before you choose to invest.

Rewards are accrued for investment after qualifying purchases, but may be reversed if the qualifying transaction is later reversed. Bumped does not assume the risk of market movements for returned items or disqualified transactions.

Bumped Inc., its subsidiaries, agents, and employees expressly disclaim any responsibility for and do not maintain, control, recommend, or endorse third-party sites, organizations, products, or services, and make no representation as to the completeness, suitability, or quality thereof.

A few notes on fractional shares: they're typically not transferable between brokerage firms. If you want to transfer your Bumped account, you may have to sell your fractional shares first. Fractional shares can't be put into certificate form or physically mailed, nor do they have voting rights.

