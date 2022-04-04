Bumper.com Announces Launch of Bumper Rewards

"Bumper.com sets the stage to become a super app for car owners, buyers and sellers." Tweet this

"In a little over a year, Bumper.com has established itself as an important player in the vehicle history report industry," said Alessandro Mannino, director of product at Bumper.com. "We've provided over one million vehicle history reports to car buyers and dealerships looking to make educated purchase decisions."

"With the launch of this new rewards program, we not only continue to offer affordable, industry-leading vehicle history reporting but pave the way to become a super app for car owners, buyers and sellers."

Also launching today, eligible new and existing customers will receive a four-month trial subscription to SiriusXM's Streaming Platinum plan. With Streaming Platinum, listeners get access to hundreds of channels of ad-free music, plus sports, talk, comedy and more on the SXM App and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. See Offer Details at www.siriusxm.com/bumper4offers.

Additional Bumper.com membership benefits include:

Unlimited vehicle history reports

Unlimited accident and salvage records lookups

Unlimited theft record lookups

Unlimited sales and background searches

Unlimited title checks

Unlimited specifications and equipment details

Unlimited market values and ownership cost

Search by VIN, license plate and model

Multi-car monitoring and downloadable PDF reports

Approved NMVTIS data

Bumper Showroom - Research and save cars while browsing online before point of purchase

- Research and save cars while browsing online Email and phone customer support

With thousands of monthly active users, Bumper Rewards is the perfect opportunity to highlight your company or brand to car buyers, owners and sellers. The all-new rewards program is actively recruiting new partners to showcase to current users and the thousands of consumers who are signing up each day.

Get in touch with the partner team at Bumper.com to learn more about putting your brand in front of this active and engaged automotive community.

About Bumper.com

Bumper.com's mission is simple: make the car-owning, buying and selling experience better and more affordable through unlimited vehicle history reports for one low cost. Membership also unlocks access to reliable information on accidents, recalls, market value and easy-to-use tools available online or through the Bumper.com mobile app. Follow Bumper.com on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter . For partnership inquiries, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Kerry Sherin

[email protected]

SOURCE Bumper.com