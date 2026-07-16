Bundesliga Broadens Broadcast Accessibility for Fans in U.S. with New Deals with Versant's USA Sports and NBCUniversal's Telemundo

The Bundesliga will reach more fans in the U.S. than ever before — now available in more than 80 million homes across English and Spanish, linear and digital.

Versant's USA Sports will broadcast at least 30 matches in English on linear (USA Network) each season with all other matches available to stream for free on Fandango.

NBCUniversal's Telemundo will broadcast 100+ matches in Spanish on linear (Telemundo, Universo) each season, with all matches available to stream on Peacock.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by new multi-year broadcast partnerships with Versant's USA Sports and NBCUniversal's Telemundo, the Bundesliga is more accessible than ever before to audiences in the United States.

The Bundesliga will reach more than 80 million homes in the U.S. thanks to new multi-year deals with Versant's USA Sports and NBCUniversal's Telemundo.

As the exclusive English-language home of the Bundesliga beginning with the upcoming 2026/27 season, USA Sports will broadcast at least 30 matches on USA Network each season with all other matches available to stream for free on Fandango. Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of Germany's top flight in the U.S., will broadcast more than 100 matches on Telemundo and Universo each season, with all matches available to stream on Peacock.

The Bundesliga will now be available in more than 80 million homes across the country as the league continues to invest in the U.S. market, with soccer more popular than ever coming on the heels of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The 2026 World Cup has highlighted the tremendous growth potential of soccer in the U.S.," said Robin Austermann, Bundesliga Americas Executive Vice President. "We've seen that momentum firsthand, with the number of Bundesliga fans in the U.S. growing by 43% over the past five years.

"These partnerships with USA Sports and Telemundo mark the next phase of our strategy, combining outstanding distribution with significant commercial opportunity and bringing the Bundesliga closer to more fans across the United States than ever before. We are excited to work with ambitious partners who are helping shape the future of sports media. Together, Versant and Telemundo will strengthen the Bundesliga's presence across English and Spanish, linear television and streaming, helping us reach fans wherever they choose to engage with the league."

The multi-year media rights deals with USA Sports and Telemundo reinforce the Bundesliga's long-term growth and prioritization in the U.S. market. First opening an office in New York City in 2018, the Bundesliga entered into a 17-year collaboration with Relevent in 2024 to launch Bundesliga Americas, a dedicated office and team responsible for the league's in-market commercial and development activities across North, Central, and South America, including media rights and sponsorship sales. With teams in NYC and a content studio in Guadalajara, Mexico, Relevent, through Bundesliga Americas, advances the league through an integrated marketing approach via its Bundesliga Haus fan-focused event series, Top Baller youth competition, Discover a Club premium content series, Spanish-language content and more.

For Versant—the parent company of USA Sports—the Bundesliga bolsters the breadth of sports on USA Sports as part of long-term rights deals secured in the past 12 months including WNBA, Pac-12, USGA, PGA of America, and DP World Tour.

"USA Sports is thrilled to be the exclusive English-language home of the Bundesliga in the U.S., adding one of the world's elite soccer leagues to our robust portfolio of premium live sports rights," said Matt Hong, President, USA Sports. "The Bundesliga boasts some of the most well-known clubs and players in the world and has an established connection with American soccer fans. Our partnership with the Bundesliga represents another significant milestone in the growth of USA Sports as we continue to build a premier destination for live sports and deliver more of the events fans care about most."

Riding the wave off a record-setting World Cup, Telemundo's commitment to the beautiful game also includes being the Spanish-language home to the Premier League, U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, LigaMX clubs CD Guadalajara, FC Juárez and Tigres UANL, and Olympic soccer.

"The Bundesliga represents one of the premier soccer leagues in the world, and we're excited to bring its clubs, players and rivalries to Hispanic audiences in the U.S.," said Joaquin Duro, EVP of Sports and Head of Streaming, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "This partnership strengthens our year-round soccer portfolio and reinforces our commitment to delivering the world's biggest competitions in Spanish with the quality, storytelling and passion our audiences expect from Telemundo."

About Bundesliga Americas

In September 2024, the Bundesliga signed a long-term collaboration with Relevent, the world's leading privately owned commercial partner with a dedicated focus on international football, to expand marketing and sales activities across the Americas. Following the expansion of its New York team, the Bundesliga announced in February 2025 the opening of a content studio in Guadalajara, Mexico, reinforcing its commitment to delivering localized, high-quality content to fans across North, Central and South America.

About the Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is the premier professional association football league in Germany. Established in 1963, the Bundesliga is comprised of 18 teams which operate on a system of promotion and relegation with the Bundesliga 2. From Tom Dooley and Steve Cherundolo to Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman, more U.S. players (81) have played in the Bundesliga than any other top European league.

About USA Sports

USA Sports is home to premier sporting events across USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC, and Fandango, throughout the calendar year, including NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Premier League, Bundesliga, WWE, WNBA, Pac-12 Football and Basketball, USGA, R&A, LPGA Tour, PGA of America, Atlantic 10 Basketball, DP World Tour, Augusta National, League One Volleyball (LOVB), and more. Golf Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network which was founded in 1995 – delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming and is the television home of the sport and industry in the United States. USA Sports is a division of VERSANT (Nasdaq: VSNT), an industry-changing media and entertainment business with a powerful portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including USA Network, CNBC, MS NOW, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel, along with digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, and Full Swing.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world's two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Bundesliga Americas

Michael LoRé

[email protected]

USA Sports

Erin Calhoun

[email protected]

Jamie Palatni

[email protected]

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Alfredo Richard

[email protected]

SOURCE Bundesliga Americas