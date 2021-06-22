Bundle Announces Live Virtual Professional Development Programs for Employees

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundle announced today the launch of the LevelUp program. This new service allows employers to seamlessly deliver live and on-demand professional development and diversity and inclusion experiences, offering employees just-in-time learning. The LevelUp program creates opportunities to propel impactful remote, hybrid, and in-office workforce learning. This offering complements Bundle's existing personalized, one-on-one virtual sessions that support employee well-being and engagement.

"There are not enough opportunities for employees for on-the-job learning and professional development, preventing companies from growing faster, retaining valuable employees, and increasing productivity. Now, more than ever, companies need to address employee self-care and engagement, while improving performance and working relationships," says Kayla Lebovits, Founder and CEO of Bundle.

Reimagine Learning to LevelUp Employees

The LevelUp program leverages gamified learning to provide live experiences and interactions to meet employees' needs, allowing them to hone and develop management, communication, leadership, diversity & inclusion, and self-care skills for performance enhancement. "The LevelUp service line fills gaps in career advancement—only 5% of businesses have implemented leadership development at all levels—and takes the burden of implementing cumbersome internal programs off of employers," continued Lebovits.

A Positive People Impact with Just-in-Time Learning

Bundle's learning and professional development program provides employees access to virtually facilitated learning, training, and coaching experiences when they need it, offering opportunities to elevate skills that improve company performance and morale. See how Bundle members benefit from these sessions every day.

30% have experienced an increase in engagement, motivation, and relationships.

22% have developed new skills or competency.

18% have improved skills.

16% have elevated their acumen.

10% have experienced a change in behavior and culture.

4% have gained better awareness and insights about others.

About Bundle

Bundle is committed to supporting companies and elevating the employee experience and performance through experiences that better retain, engage, and grow the modern workforce. To learn more about the complete Bundle Benefits offering, visit www.bundlebenefits.com.

