Bundle Announces Series of Live Virtual Breaks for the Modern Employee

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundle, creator of the Bundle Benefit that revolutionizes how employers support workers to better manage everyday work-life demands and their own self-care, announced the launch of two new service lines to accompany its existing kid and elderly breaks. The Me and Team Breaks will provide companies the ability to sustain morale and improve company culture and community with their remote workforce.

"As companies shifted to more remote work realities, we recognized the new pains their employees faced, being stretched and stressed in ways they never imagined. They no longer enjoy the separation of home and work life and needed some dedicated time to focus, recharge, and create meaningful social connections that they used to make in the office. Bundle is that solution," says Kayla Lebovits, Founder and CEO of Bundle.

Take Some "Me Time."

The Me Break provides live, interactive one-on-one virtual breaks that allow employees to develop new skills, learn a new hobby, and build social connections, taking a pause from life's quotidian grind.

Connect to Build Virtual Community.

The Team Break connects colleagues and enables them to take a meaningful, tailored break together, encouraging collaboration and team building, fostering community, and building a virtual company culture.

A Benefit for Every Employee's Needs.

Breaks can be booked as one-time session or as a series depending on the companies' and employees' individual needs. "The addition of the Me and Team Break services allows Bundle to offer businesses a benefit that will grow with their employees through every stage off their lives," continued Lebovits.

Bundle is committed to growing the virtual benefits industry through high-touch personalized, and purposeful experiences that make a real-world positive difference to businesses and the modern workforce. To learn more about the entire Bundle Benefits offerings, visit www.bundlebenefits.com.

About Bundle

Bundle's employer-funded break model was founded on the principle that taking breaks are an integral part of the employee experience to improve their overall health and wellness, especially as the future of work shifts to a new flexible and remote reality. Our mission is to give employees and their loved ones purposeful and personalized live virtual break experiences that will allows them to better focus, engage, and recharge from their everyday demands.

CONTACT:

Jordan Smith

303-408-2522

[email protected]

SOURCE Bundle

