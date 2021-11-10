Bundle Transforms Employee Engagement with New Interactive Team Experiences

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundle, the leader in employer-enabled live virtual experiences, is meeting the growing needs of employers and employees who struggle to connect by delivering team engagement and development solutions to them.

Two Products, Two Impactful Experiences

Bundle's Team Break sessions and Events offer employers two employee engagement solutions to foster company culture and connectivity in a tailored, virtual setting that all employees can participate in no matter if they are remote, hybrid, or in the office.

Bundle Team Break Sessions give employee members access to hundreds of personalized, live expert-led sessions on professional and personal development, team building, social engagement, diversity & inclusion, and wellbeing, so they can better engage with colleagues. Companies obtain a subscription for their employees and designate the number of sessions they want to offer each month.

Bundle Events are employer-driven, hassle-free events designed to maximize employee engagement, boost talent recruitment, and bring families together. Companies can customize events to meet their unique needs or directly purchase over 80 event offerings, including holiday, team building, social connections, and wellness events. Bundle makes it simple for companies—providing dedicated concierge services, marketing collateral, and registration support. Events can be live or on-demand to meet your global company's needs.



Bundle has facilitated over 1,300 team experiences globally since launching its Team line this June, working with employers in various industries, including technology, retail, food & beverage, biotech, professional services, and more. Employees participated in Team Building and Social Engagement (68%), Skills Development (22%), Health & Wellness (8%) and Diversity & Inclusion experiences (1%).



"Bundle is committed to driving positive changes in the workforce of the future. We will continue to grow our offerings and lean into innovative technology to deliver the most personalized employee experiences that elevate people and their organizations," said Bundle CEO and Founder Kayla Lebovits .

