Bundle x Joy Expands into PetSmart, Bringing Allergy-Friendly, Gut-Healthy Dog Nutrition to Over 500 Stores Nationwide

Beginning this month, Bundle x Joy products will be available in over 500 PetSmart locations across the U.S., as well as online, with a thoughtfully curated, poultry-free and grain-free assortment, addressing the most common allergens for dogs, of premium dog food, treats, and supplements. Already a trusted brand among pet parents at Sprouts and Walmart, this expansion marks a major milestone in the company's mission to bring high-quality, functional nutrition to more pets and their people nationwide.

"Returning to PetSmart with my own brand is an incredibly meaningful moment," said Jess Berger, founder and CEO of Bundle x Joy. "I started my career here, working alongside some of the industry's top leaders. Those early years sparked the vision for a brand that blends bold design, wellness innovation, and community purpose—seeing Bundle x Joy on PetSmart shelves now feels like coming full circle."

Berger began her pet industry career at PetSmart in 2007, spending nearly a decade working in merchandising and marketing roles before launching Bundle x Joy. Her experience laid the groundwork for a company built on transparency, wellness, and joy, values that remain core to the brand's identity today.

As part of the PetSmart launch, Bundle x Joy is introducing its Daily Boost Toppers, a first-of-its-kind functional product line designed to support dog gut health and overall wellness, available in three unique formulas:

Bone Broth and Colostrum Daily Boost: This tasty daily supplement supports immunity, joints, gut health, and seasonal allergies—just scoop, sprinkle, and mix into meals they'll love.

Pumpkin and Superfoods Daily Boost: Our vegan go-to for digestion, this fiber-rich superfood blend calms upset stomachs and firms poops—no fuss, just clean bowls.

Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Boost: This probiotic-packed formula supports gut health, soothes itchy or gassy dogs, and keeps everything balanced—because a happy gut means a happy dog.

Backed by science and powered by joy, these toppers are crafted to elevate every bowl, reflecting the brand's commitment to making wellness simple, inclusive, and effective. Each powder can be used on its own or combined, either as a topper or mixed into water to make a broth — all to help unleash your dog's happiest, healthiest gut yet!

With over 70% of a dog's immunity and longevity linked to gut health, Bundle x Joy focuses on delivering everyday nutrition powered by the same ingredients proven to support human wellness—such as probiotics, prebiotics, colostrum, and collagen. These functional ingredients are found throughout the brand's full lineup of food, treats, and supplements, all aimed at helping dogs "Unleash a Happier Gut."

"Since day one, we've been committed to bringing gut-friendly nutrition to every pet person," said Berger. "We're passionate about reaching pet parents who've historically been overlooked—including the increasingly diverse and wellness-conscious generation of dog owners. As one of the first Latina-founded pet brands in the U.S., it's important for us to show up where today's shoppers are—and that's why launching at PetSmart is such a meaningful step forward."

You can't miss Bundle x Joy in the pet aisle. Its bold, vibrant, gradient-based packaging was designed with Millennial and Gen Z pet parents in mind, standing in sharp contrast to the "blue, brown, and basic" packaging that has historically dominated the category. The result is a beauty-brand-inspired aesthetic that brings freshness and energy to pet retail shelves.

The brand's expanding lineup includes complete and balanced dog food, human-grade stews, functional treats, and supplements—all made in the USA and thoughtfully formulated with gut health in mind.

Beyond pet nutrition, Bundle x Joy proudly donates 3% of every sale to support women in entrepreneurship through grants, mentorship, community donations, and partnerships with mission-aligned nonprofit organizations.

About Bundle x Joy

Bundle x Joy is a pet lifestyle brand on a mission to help dogs live healthier, happier lives through gut-friendly, USA-made nutrition. With more dogs developing allergies to poultry and beef, its recipes are thoughtfully crafted to support digestion and overall wellness using responsibly sourced proteins, superfoods, and functional ingredients. Founded by a proud Latina entrepreneur Jess Berger, Bundle x Joy is more than just pet food, it's a purpose-driven movement. Through its give-back program, 3% of every purchase funds programs for women entrepreneurs and local communities. With every bundle, the brand is helping pets and their people chase more joyful moments together.

