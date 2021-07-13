Bundled Announces Automated Corporate Gifting Service

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundled, a premier online gifting company based in Michigan, now offers technology which helps corporations automatically send gifts or "bundles" of Michigan-made products to its employees and clients.

Bundled's fulfillment software is fully customizable to integrate and communicate with a corporation's customer relationship management (CRM) system or human resources (HR) software. For any pre-determined occasion, Bundled is automatically alerted and a personalized gift is then shipped to the recipient's address.

"Birthdays, work anniversaries and professional milestones will never go unrecognized. Our automated technology does all the leg work for corporations," said Chelsea Gheesling, co-founder of Bundled. "Thoughtful gifting is so much easier when you don't have to worry about the details - Bundled handles them all so employees feel appreciated."

During each point in the production process, Bundled sends gifting updates via email to the salesperson or HR representative, and when the bundle arrives at its destination, an email is sent to confirm that the gift was received.

Bundled currently gifts for more than 30 corporations, including the Detroit Pistons, DTE Energy, Stryker, PNG, General Motors and Quicken Loans.

To date, Bundled has shipped upwards of 7,000 gifts via its automated gifting service for Rocket Pro TPO alone.

"Assuming it would take about five minutes to place a single online order, we estimate that we've saved Rocket Pro TPO more than 35,000 workday minutes since 2019," said Courtney Taylor, co-founder of Bundled. "Not to mention, corporations that have used our automated gifting system have seen customer satisfaction scores skyrocket."

For more information on Bundled or to place an order, visit www.bundledmi.com.

About Bundled

In 2015, Michigan natives Chelsea Gheesling and Courtney Taylor created Bundled with a mission to become the premier online gifting company in the state, shipping personal and business occasion gifts while supporting Michigan-based businesses and brands. As its name suggests, Bundled offers hand-packed, curated gift "bundles" of any kind, for any occasion – seasonal, novelty, personal, build-your-own, or custom corporate packages. Supporting local businesses and giving back is paramount to the Bundled team, and the company serves those two missions in the following ways: (1) Buying local: 99% of products included in bundles are purchased from Michigan-based small businesses. The Bundled team only ventures out-of-state if a Michigan business can't process the order, or a custom group order has a specific request, and (2) Providing meaningful jobs and training for adults with disabilities through a partnership with Services to Enhance Potential (STEP), a Wayne County nonprofit. Bundled is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified company. For more information, visit www.bundledmi.com.

