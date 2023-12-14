Bundy Group Advises Clarity Technology Group, Inc. in a Sale to Custom Computer Specialists

News provided by

Bundy Group

14 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundy Group, an industry-focused investment bank, is pleased to announce that it has successfully advised Clarity Technology Group Inc. ("Clarity"), an expert-driven information technology service provider, in a sale to Custom Computer Specialists ("CSS"), an innovator for technology solutions that supports public and private sector clients to improve outcomes. The sale, which closed in November of this year, illustrates Bundy Group's consistent advisory work and expert insight in the technology-enabled services sector.

Founded in 2009 by Zach Smathers, Clarity Technology Group is a customer-centric and expert-driven Managed Service Provider based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Over the last 15 years, the company has implemented business technology solutions across managed services, data, and voice spanning the Mid-Atlantic region. Clarity prioritizes customer support, providing IT solutions for a myriad of business goals.

"Zach and his team have built an amazing business, as evidenced by accelerating demand for Clarity's services and continued expansion to new geographies," said Stewart Carlin, Managing Director with Bundy Group. Stewart added, "The challenging macroeconomic environment created some headwinds for M&A processes this past year, and this engagement was no exception. The successful Clarity transaction is reflective of both the quality of our client's organization and Bundy Group's proven ability to deliver outstanding outcomes in any environment."

The transaction was led by Stewart Carlin and Clint Bundy, Managing Directors with Bundy Group.

"Working with the Bundy Group team made what I expected to be a demanding and stressful experience into a streamlined process with clearly defined milestones and timetables," said Zach Smathers, President of Clarity Technology Group. "Stewart Carlin and the rest of the Bundy Group team had a demonstrated knowledge of my industry and a depth of contacts, which produced a long list of solid buyer prospects. Furthermore, their advice and creative solutions created a great result for my team and me, even when the economic landscape had changed during the midst of our sale process. I will definitely work with Bundy Group on my next business venture!"

The transaction underscores Bundy Group's ability to provide quality advisory services to clients, deliver strategic buyer and financial sponsor options through competitive processes, and drive client value in the technology-enabled services industry. For more information about Bundy Group's industry expertise and recent transactions, visit bundygroup.com.

About Bundy Group

Established in 1989, Bundy Group is an industry-focused investment bank that specializes in representing business owners and management teams in business sales, acquisitions, and capital raises. The team of highly experienced investment bankers leverages extensive industry knowledge and skill to provide hands-on guidance to clients through every phase of the business transaction. Bundy Group has been a trusted partner in more than 250 closed deals over the past 33 years, providing high quality options, actionable insights, and delivery of optimal strategic fit at a premium value for our clients.

Bundy Group Securities, LLC, is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. More information on the background of Bundy Group Securities, LLC is available at FINRA's BrokerCheck.

SOURCE Bundy Group

Also from this source

Bundy Group Ends 2023 with Remarkable Growth, Poised for Continued Success in 2024

Bundy Group Ends 2023 with Remarkable Growth, Poised for Continued Success in 2024

Bundy Group, an industry-focused investment bank, is pleased to share its year in review, highlighting key achievements and accomplishments. The 2023 ...
Bundy Group Advises Ultimation Industries, LLC in a Sale to Motion & Control Enterprises

Bundy Group Advises Ultimation Industries, LLC in a Sale to Motion & Control Enterprises

Bundy Group, an industry-focused investment bank, is pleased to announce that it has successfully advised Ultimation Industries, LLC, a leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.