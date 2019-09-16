Bungalow 5, Leading Luxury Furniture Brand, Introduces Innovative New Collections

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bungalow 5, a leading luxury B2B furniture and accessories brand, has launched their latest, industry defining collections. Long known for their modern twists on classic, romantic designs, the new collections elevate the brand to new heights.

"Updated traditionalism seems to be everywhere. Interior Design is taking a cue from Fashion and incorporating color, florals and pattern into rooms. We're specifically seeing a trend towards organic modern. A softer, prettier version of Mid-Century Modern," says Deputy General Manager, Luca Rensi.

Noteworthy new introductions pair original finishes, such as leather, washed oak veneer and lacquer, with brass sabots, woven jute panels and cane detailing making pieces appropriate for formal or casual settings.

"Our latest introductions play with organic materials like cane or refined silky grasscloth coordinated with high end details like polished brass details," says Head of Design, Marina Lanina.

The acclaimed Karen Collection integrates these classic Bungalow 5 artisanal features, including a lacquer finish, handwoven bleached cane, and polished brass framing and accents. This harmonious combination of elements allows each piece to anchor a wide spectrum of interior decorating styles. The Karen can be "dressed up" by pairing it with dramatic bamboo metallic wallpaper from Farrow & Ball and embellished with a brass mirror and chic accessories, perfect for a Palm Beach bungalow. The collection can also be easily incorporated into a casual setting with neutral paint and natural materials such as limed oak and linen.

Trade-only members can purchase directly via Bungalow 5's website. End consumers can purchase through Bungalow 5 eCommerce partners, including Perigold, Candelabra, Clayton Gray and others.

ABOUT BUNGALOW 5

PHILOSOPHY: Inspired by history, made for today, always reaching for the future. We have a passion for bringing a modern perspective to classic luxury.

MATERIAL & CRAFT: We collaborate with handpicked craftsmen from all corners of the world to create unique materials. Our pieces feature meticulous artisanry, whether hand-wrapped grasscloth furniture or hand-hammered metal accessories, every detail is considered.

QUALITY:

From sketch to final product, we take pride in perfectionism. Many of our collections took years in the making. We strive to create glamorous home decor that lasts.

