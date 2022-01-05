Bungalow Beach Bar & Grill Opens at SLS Cancun

Simon Sorpresi, Area Vice President, comments, "SLS's opening of Bungalow will mark our second location of this exclusive brand which continues to expand globally from the Bahamas and now to Cancun. As our first Bungalow venue in Mexico, we are excited to bring a fresh concept to some of the most discerning guests with a worldly approach to mixology and programming on the beachfront here at SLS Cancun. Our guests will discover Bungalow nestled next to the famed Novo Cancun Marina, on our picturesque private beach with epic views of the Gulf of Mexico."

Ankara Angulo, General Manager, comments, "Bungalow marks the start of a unique lifestyle beach club concept for luxury hospitality in Cancun and Mexico in general. We are excited and proud to bring this unique venue to life and are fully committed to ensuring our guests' expectations are not just met but exceeded."

Between the breathtaking natural beauty of the beaches, luxurious day beds, cozy fire pits, and the exemplary service of the staff, Bungalow is set to be a true Caribbean oasis where guests will be able to leave behind the stresses of everyday life.

SLS Cancun is also host to imaginative Argentinian fusion cuisine at Leynia, one of the property's innovative culinary offerings since opening. Bungalow will mark the second culinary and mixology outpost of SLS Cancun and is a natural addition to the property. The 45-room hotel, designed in the sophisticated and elegant Italian style of Piero Lissoni and set against the breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, boasts a master-planned community focused on recreation and restoration.

About SLS Cancun

SLS Cancun opened in February 2021 as one of the first unique luxury lifestyle hotel concepts in the area. The hotel is located in Puerto Cancún, one of Cancun's most exclusive developments, within walking distance of a golf course, a private marina and a luxury shopping center.

SLS Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint-venture with Accor, formed in 2021. ennismore.com

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, bringing together an unrivalled collective of global brands, with Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 lifestyle brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. The collective includes 90 operating properties globally, with a further 157 hotels in the pipeline.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_.

ennismore.com

Contact: Cara Chapman, [email protected]

SOURCE SLS