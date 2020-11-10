Bunge agrees to sell California rice mill

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that it has agreed to sell its rice mill in Woodland, California to Farmers' Rice Cooperative. The completion of the sale is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized by the end of 2020.

"As part of our portfolio review, we determined that this mill has limited connections to Bunge's broader value chains," said Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer. "We will work closely with the new owners to make the transition as smooth as possible for employees and customers."

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com,NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

