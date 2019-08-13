Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) ("Bunge" or "the Company"), a leader in agriculture, food and ingredients, today announced that it is relocating its global headquarters from White Plains, NY, to the St. Louis, MO metropolitan area. This move allows the Company to leverage shared capabilities and enhance collaboration.

"While St. Louis is already an important hub for Bunge and our current North American operations, the city is also home to a number of food, agriculture, animal health and plant science organizations and customers," said Gregory A. Heckman, Bunge's CEO. "Moving the global headquarters to a location where Bunge has a major business presence is a big step forward in shifting the Company's operating model to align around a more efficient, streamlined global business structure. We are grateful to have called White Plains home for many years, and now look forward to the new growth and development opportunities which our expanded St. Louis presence will provide."

The Company is in the early planning stages of the transition to the new global headquarters, which is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter 2020.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com,NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in New York and has 31,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 360 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain silos, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

