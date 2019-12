Bunge Limited Closes its First Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Finance Europe B.V. ("Bunge Finance" or the "Borrower"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bunge Limited ("Bunge" or the "Company") has successfully closed its first sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (the "Amended Facility"). The Amended Facility amends and extends Borrower's existing US$1,750,000,000 revolving credit facility dated December 12, 2017.

Through the sustainability-linked mechanism, the interest rate under the Amended Facility is tied to the performance of five sustainability performance targets that highlight and measure Bunge's continued advancement of its sustainability initiatives across the following three areas: 1) reducing greenhouse gas emissions by improving industrial efficiency; 2) increasing traceability for main agricultural commodities; and 3) supporting increasing levels of adoption of sustainable practices across the wider soybean and palm supply chain.

"By directly linking some of our core sustainability goals to our financing, we are taking another meaningful step towards fulfilling our commitment to drive best-in-class value chains that are transparent, verified sustainable and which can create positive impact on the ground," said John Neppl, Bunge's Chief Financial Officer.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO"), BNP Paribas, HSBC Bank plc ("HSBC"), ING Bank N.V. ("ING"), Natixis and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") served as "Active Bookrunners, Mandated Lead Arrangers" and "Coordinators" on the amendment and extension. In addition, ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. ("Rabobank") and Natixis served as Sustainability Co-coordinators and assisted Bunge in structuring the facility in line with the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles1.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Bank of China, Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Citibank N.A., Rabobank, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Mizuho Bank (USA), Société Générale, Standard Chartered Bank, UniCredit Bank AG, U.S. Bank National Association and Wells Fargo Bank National Association have also acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for this transaction.

Bunge (www.bunge.com,NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in New York and has 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 360 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain silos, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com , in the "Investors" section.

