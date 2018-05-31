Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán

"This expansion of our footprint ensures that Bunge can continue to meet the needs of our customers with a reliable supply chain and the ability to produce high quality ingredients at a competitive cost," said Daniel Maldonado, managing director, Mexico. "The location and design of this mill allow us to create a world-class operation with a strong local presence."

The facility was engineered for the best productivity, quality, safety and environmental performance possible. Its state-of-the-art technology will improve yields, ensure product quality and reduce energy consumption.

"Through our network of wheat mills in Mexico, Bunge has built a reputation for providing high quality products at competitive prices," said Jennifer Uribe, commercial director. "We look forward to providing bakers and families in this region a high level of service and flours that produce breads that are richer, softer and fluffier – the trademarks of our brands, including Espiga®, Escudo Plus® and Villa Rica®."

The Del Mayab mill will serve the states of Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Chiapas and Tabasco. This region is home to 10% of Mexico's population and is growing faster than any other area of Mexico.



The facility will sell flours in bulk and in bags to serve both large food companies and small bakeries. It employs nearly 50 workers and generates additional economic benefits for the region.

About Bunge North America

Bunge North America (www.bungenorthamerica.com), the North American operating arm of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), is a vertically integrated food and feed ingredient company, supplying raw and processed agricultural commodities and specialized food ingredients to a wide range of customers in the animal feed, food processor, foodservice and bakery industries. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, Bunge North America and its subsidiaries operate grain elevators, oilseed processing plants, edible oil refineries and packaging facilities, and corn, wheat and rice mills in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in over 40 countries with approximately 32,000 employees. Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide; processes oilseeds to make protein meal for animal feed; produces edible oil products for consumers and commercial customers in the food processing, industrial and artisanal bakery, confectionery, human nutrition and food service categories; produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane; mills wheat, corn and rice to make ingredients used by food companies; and sells fertilizer in South America. Founded in 1818, the company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.



