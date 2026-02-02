Bunjang Signals U.S. Expansion Following 729% MAU Growth in Key Global Market

Korea's leading cultural commerce platform scales U.S. presence to meet soaring demand for authenticated K-culture and fashion

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunjang Global , South Korea's leading tech-driven recommerce platform, is deepening its U.S. expansion through targeted marketing and cultural initiatives designed for the American consumer. With the U.S. now ranking #1 in market share across all international users, Bunjang is positioning the region as a core engine of global growth.

"The U.S. is our most dynamic market, and we're seeing record-breaking demand for Korea's most trend-defining drops," said Jaewha Choi, CEO of Bunjang. "Bunjang Global is a cultural commerce platform where U.S. consumers can discover what's next in K-pop, fashion, and collectibles with speed, trust, and global access built in."

Bunjang Global offers a curated line into Korea's most influential trends, from K-pop merch and kidult collectibles to branded fashion, authenticated luxury, and streetwear. Built for global discovery, the platform connects sellers with fast logistics and early access to emerging trends. While New York and LA are global fashion capitals, Korea's most influential trends are increasingly incubated on Bunjang first. This shift is powered by a trend-savvy user base where 78% belong to the Millennial and Gen Z, fueling a massive influx of daily listings (1unit/min) that capture the 'now' of Korean style long before it hits the international stage.

As of December 2025, Bunjang Global saw its monthly active users increase 729% year-over-year. Global transaction volume rose 217%, and gross merchandise value (GMV) climbed 166%. Top items traded in the U.S. last year included a signed Air Jordan 9 sneaker ($5,900) and a Louis Vuitton Cotteville 40 Mirror Trunk ($4,500), signaling that U.S. buyers turn to Bunjang not just for products, but hard-to-find pieces.

Bunjang's mission is to make recommerce stress-free through technology, "We've removed the friction from every step of the journey—powering effortless, multi-language search with advanced LLMs and ensuring reliability all the way to final delivery," said Samuel Park, the CTO of Bunjang.

While Bunjang being primarily a C2C platform, it also operates official flagship stores on the platform —BGZT Luxury and BGZT Lab—offering expertly authenticated luxury goods and premium streetwear. All items at BGZT Luxury and BGZT Lab are verified by Corelytics™, Bunjang's proprietary authentication system. This three-tier process integrates expert appraisal, patented XRF-based scientific analysis, and AI pattern recognition to ensure absolute accuracy. To maintain these standards globally, every order undergoes a final quality inspection in Korea, with full transparency and preemptive buyer notification before shipping.

Bunjang is evolving beyond a marketplace to become a leading exporter of culture. By leveraging proprietary transaction data from Bunjang Global, the company produces an annual outlook series that translates high-velocity K-pop and luxury resale activity into actionable intelligence for global brands and media. With upcoming reports set for U.S. release, Bunjang will spotlight emerging style signals and the shifting landscape of secondhand luxury. Positioned at the intersection of fashion and fandom, Bunjang continues to define the trajectory of the global recommerce market.

Bunjang is South Korea's leading tech-driven recommerce platform, operating both its domestic marketplace, Bungae Market, and its international platform, Bunjang Global. Founded in 2011, the company enables cross-border access to K-pop merchandise, collectibles, and fashion, supported by its proprietary authentication system, Corelytics. As of October 2025, Bunjang reports nearly KRW 1 trillion in annual GMV and over one million monthly transactions.

For more information, visit bgzt.co.kr and globalbunjang.com .

