Bunker Enterprise, the Easiest Compliance Verification Platform, Launches at CWS Summit & GigE

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker, the leading instant business insurance and compliance platform for independent workers and enterprises, announced today the launch of Bunker Enterprise -- https://enterprise.buildbunker.com -- at the CWS Summit and Collaboration in the Gig Economy conferences in San Diego.

At the events hosted by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), workforce solutions professionals can experience Bunker Enterprise, a full-service compliance suite designed for the on-demand economy. It's the first software to combine Smart COI screening, compliance verification, instant insurance and ongoing monitoring into a single platform, providing a holistic compliance solution for agile businesses.

"Bunker is protecting the enterprise while powering the workforce," said Chad Nitschke, Co-Founder & CEO of Bunker. "Whether you're a gig economy platform, a Fortune 500 company leveraging contingent workers, or a general contractor managing subcontractors - Bunker Enterprise ensures that your independent workforce is instantly insured and 100% compliant."

The Bunker Enterprise suite of products takes the entire supply chain through the compliance process, from start to finish. Bunker customers have improved contract compliance by 40%, and found their average time to compliance reduced from 8 days to less than 24 hours. This amounts to weeks or even months of time saved by everyone, all while improving compliance.

"Bunker goes beyond compliance monitoring, and actually resolves non-compliance before each contract begins," said Kevin Kiser, Bunker's Head of Client Solutions. "By streamlining the communication process, staffing professionals not only save their own time, but gain a competitive edge by launching projects 25% faster."

Bunker attended Gig E for the first time in 2017, where we were awarded the Gig Economy Shark Tank Award for reinventing business insurance to better serve the on-demand economy. At CWS Summit & GigE 2019, leading staffing and marketplaces can be the first to try out Bunker's new compliance verification platform at Station G at the CWS Summit and Station N at GigE.

