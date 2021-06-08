Bunker Labs Announces Veterans In Residence Alumni Showcase And New Cohort Launch

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs has announced a new series of events taking place nationwide, which will celebrate local outgoing cohorts of Veterans in Residence and welcome the incoming cohort.

Veterans in Residence, a partnership of WeWork and Bunker Labs, is a six-month, early-stage business incubator that provides veteran and military family member entrepreneurs with coworking space, community, a national business network, and resources to grow their business.

The in-person events will be an energetic mix of pitches from the outgoing entrepreneurs, introductions to the new cohort, happy hour, networking, and business showcases.

The new event format is a change from previous years, when outgoing Veterans in Residence Launch and Capstone events were held separately. Combining the two events creates a dynamic, energetic evening where outgoing entrepreneurs hand off the baton to the new cohort, and the public can meet military-connected entrepreneurs and startups at various growth stages.

Events will be held in the following cities: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, Washington D.C.

For full event details and to register for an event, visit https://chapters.bunkerlabs.org

About Bunker Labs:

Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping the military-connected community start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur, including small business owners, in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business. Learn more about Bunker Labs: www.bunkerlabs.org

About WeWork:

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected.

