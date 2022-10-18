Bunker Oil Market Size to Grow by 79.59 MT, Residual Fuel Segment will be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bunker oil market size is expected to grow by 79.59 MT from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing naval expenditure is driving the bunker oil market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in oil and gas prices may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bunker Oil Market 2022-2026

Bunker Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Residual Fuel



Distillate Fuel

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Bunker Oil Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The residual fuel segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The fuel oil obtained from the refinery after the distillation process is classified into various categories according to its use across different industries. This oil is primarily obtained as a residue or distillate.

Bunker Oil Market 2022-2026: Scope

The bunker oil market report covers the following areas:

Bunker Oil Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bunker oil market, including BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Consort Bunkers Pte. Ltd., Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Glencore Plc, Global Energy International Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Hong Lam Marine Pte. Ltd., Marquard and Bahls AG, Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., SENTEK Marine Pte. Ltd., Shell plc, Shenzhen Petroglory Group Co. Ltd., SK B and T Pte. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Toyota Tsusho Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, and World Fuel Services Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BP Plc - The company offers bunker oil through BP Marine.

The company offers bunker oil through BP Marine. Chevron Corp. - The company offers bunker oil through its subsidiary, Chevron Marine Products LLC.

The company offers bunker oil through its subsidiary, Chevron Marine Products LLC. China National Petroleum Corp. - The company offers bunker oils such as low sulfur marine fuels.

The company offers bunker oils such as low sulfur marine fuels. Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers bunker oils such as EMF.5 engineered marine fuels.

The company offers bunker oils such as EMF.5 engineered marine fuels. Glencore Plc - The company offers bunker oils such as marine fuel.

Bunker Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the bunker oil market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the bunker oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bunker oil market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of bunker oil market vendors

Bunker Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 79.59 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Consort Bunkers Pte. Ltd., Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Glencore Plc, Global Energy International Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Hong Lam Marine Pte. Ltd., Marquard and Bahls AG, Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., SENTEK Marine Pte. Ltd., Shell plc, Shenzhen Petroglory Group Co. Ltd., SK B and T Pte. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Toyota Tsusho Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, and World Fuel Services Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

