Bunkering Services: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook 2016-2026

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bunkering Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for bunkering services is expected to cross US$ 165.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Bunkering process can be carried out at seaports as well as offshore depending upon the requirement of vessels. This helps reducing additional expenses related to towing and port charges which is increasing the demand bunkering services globally.

Majority of demand for bunkering services is from cargo vessels and is expected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2016. Fishing vessels are among the most common users of bunker tankers and is expected to witness the fastest growth with an increasing number of large size fishing vessels and rising demand for seafood.

A fishery is an important business sector for numerous countries across the world that cater to the huge demand for seafood and are involved in large scale fishing operations. Large fishing vessels typically spend days at the sea and require a substantial amount of fuel. These vessels are dependent on bunker tankers for their fuel supply.



MGO and MDO have commonly used fuels by fishing vessels. MGO contains varying degrees of sulfur content. However, the maximum permissible sulfur content lies below that of HFO. Low sulfur marine gas oil contains less than 0.1% sulfur.



The Asia Pacific is the largest end-use segment for bunker tanker services market and also expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.



The global bunker tanker services market comprise a large number of established players. The global market is governed by the major players in the Asia Pacific. The global bunker tankers market is fragmented in nature with a large number of established multinational as well as domestic players.



Majority of the market players emphasize on an expansion of service by a strategic alliance with bunker traders and by increasing service network in major trading countries. High entry barriers for new entrants due to complex regulations, high cost, and time-consuming certification processes and high initial capital requirement is limiting the number of new players in this industry.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Bunkering Services Market

2.2 Global Bunkering Services Market, By Fuel Grade, 2017, (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global Bunkering Services Market, By Vessel Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global Bunkering Services Market, By Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Bunkering Services Market Revenue, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Mn) (Mn Units)

3.2 Market Trends

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.2 Market Challenges

3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Value Chain Analysis: Global Bunkering Services Market

3.5 Market Attractive Analysis

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Market Players

3.6.2 Major Market Strategies Adopted By Key Market Participants



Chapter 4 Global Bunkering Services Market Revenue, By Fuel Grade, 2016 - 2026(US$ Bn)

4.1 Comparative Analysis

4.2 MDO Fuel Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.3 MGO Fuel Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.4 MFO Fuel Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.5 IFO Fuel Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.6 HFO Fuel Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 5 Global Bunkering Services Market Revenue, By Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Comparative Analysis

5.2 Bunkering Services Market for Tankers, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

5.3 Bunkering Services Market for Container Ships, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

5.4 Bunkering Services Market for Bulk Carriers, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

5.5 Bunkering Services Market for Fishing Vessels, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

5.6 Bunkering Services Market for Other Ships, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)



Chapter 6 North America Bunkering Services Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Bunkering Services Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Bunkering Services Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Bunkering Services Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Bomin Bunker Oil Corp.

10.2 Lukoil-Bunker LLC

10.3 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

10.4 Chemoil Energy Limited

10.5 BP PLC

10.6 World Fuel Services Corporation

10.7 Bunker Holding A/S

10.8 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC

10.9 GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.

10.10 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

10.11 ExxonMobil Corporation

10.12 KPI Bridge Oil A/S



