Bunny Club NFT Collection from BearCat.Studio launches on Opensea

The collection consists of 10k unique bunny rabbits each with their own unique personality. Each bunny rabbit is conceived from a humble drawing, unique character and emotions are conveyed using over two hundred hand drawn traits in nine different categories such as clothing, head wear, facial expressions, they are called traits.

A DNA for each rabbit is constructed with the aid of a bespoke computer program using selections from the 200 traits, after a DNA check to ensure that each bunny is unique, the DNA is printed forming a completely unique bunny rabbit.

The bunny rabbit images are each embedded into their own NFT token, like a digital envelope that wraps the art work, using a process called 'Minting'. The collection was then placed for sale on the Opensea NFT marketplace at a price of 0.0888 Ethereum each

BearCat.Studio created Bunny Club as an ongoing effort to boost the awareness of Non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

"NFT smart contract technology has seen a lot of positive movement this year, our aim is to keep growing the awareness of NFT's, bringing new people to the technology," says Zuber Mohsan from BearCat.Studio.

The Bunny Club is the first of many collections to be launched by BearCat.Studio and is now available exclusively in the 'BearCat.Studio – Bunny Club' collection on Opensea marketplace, bunny launch price is 0.0888 Ethereum.

BearCat Studio

https://www.bearcat.studio

Bunny Club on Opensea

https://opensea.io/collection/bearcatstudio-bunnyclub

Zuber Mohsan

CEO

BearCat Studio

[email protected]

