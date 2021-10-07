Bunny Studio Announces Creative Service Expansion to Support Businesses & Independent Workers During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunny Studio today announced a broadening of creative services on its technology-fuelled platform. The decision to provide over 50 new audio, video, and design services came in the aftermath of rocketing unemployment and increased independent workers. Its founders, Alex Torrenegra and Tania Zapata, and CEO Santiago Jaramillo recently joined the Endeavor network on Forbes' elite list of 101 entrepreneurs . Known for voice over services under the former brand VoiceBunny, Bunny Studio will now provide sustainable ad creation services and more in 100 languages to SMEs and large businesses globally.

"We're excited to launch our comprehensive set of creative services. When the pandemic forced everyone to go online, we saw an urgency to help businesses engage their consumers through new media formats. There was a disparaging disconnect between the demand in creatives and the unprecedented increase in skilled unemployed workers," said Santiago Jaramillo. "We feel a collective responsibility to make creative services more accessible to businesses through the web while supporting the gig economy's growth."

Bunny Studio saw a 16.8% growth in 2020 during the early period of COVID-19. The platform receives many freelancer applications, but only 4% pass its quality control process to become Bunny pros - a pre-vetted professional who provides services on the platform.

Pivoting its agile business model on user experience, Bunny Studio also renders advertising agencies and streaming providers white-labeled, streamlined access to its database of over 13,000 creative professionals through its flexible API integration.

"We recognize that creative demands ebbs and flows seasonally depending on regions and industries. Businesses cannot be bound by hefty investments during an economic crisis. Our API integration is an elastic enterprise solution that enables scalability of creative content without any risk," said Valen Correa, Bunny Studio's Director of Marketing. "Since our insights reveal that speed is crucial in content marketing, expanding our services with the same quality and speed as our voice over products will help our clients gain a competitive edge in their respective markets."

A steward of remote working, the end-to-end project fulfillment platform is recruiting freelancers with specialized industry skills. Through its newly curated spectrum of creative services, Bunny Studio aims to contribute to the flourishment of both the gig and world economies.

