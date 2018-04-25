Buno Pati to Lead Infoworks as Executive Chairman

"Having been involved with the company since inception, I have had an insider's view that allowed me to see the tremendous market opportunity that Infoworks presents and quickly realized that I wanted to take a more active and operational role in the business," said Buno Pati, newly-named Executive Chairman at Infoworks. "It is rare to come across a company poised for this kind of growth thanks to its extraordinary ability to unleash true data-driven innovation for any organization that embraces it. Many companies are talking about delivering big data agility, but Infoworks is actually doing it for Fortune 500 customers in enterprise-scale production environments."

Infoworks eliminates the complexity of big data by automating the entire data engineering process, from source to consumption, through visual, code-free solutions that allow organizations to complete big data projects in days instead of months. The company is at the center of an automation trend that will allow any organization to reap the benefits of big data without hiring an army of expensive developers.

Mr. Pati is an experienced CEO, entrepreneur, board member and investor with a long track record of success. Prior to Infoworks, he was CEO and co-founder of Numerical Technologies, a company that redefined how integrated circuits are designed and manufactured. He led the company from inception through a very successful IPO. Mr. Pati was also CEO and co-founder of Sezmi Corp., a company that pioneered cloud-based personalized multi-screen video services. Having served as a board member, investor and advisor to numerous technology companies in Silicon Valley and Europe, Mr. Pati currently serves on the Board of Directors of Infoworks, Sauce Labs and SecureWorks, and is a partner at Centerview Capital Technology. Mr. Pati holds a Ph.D in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland and was an Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Harvard University.

"We continue to draw incredible interest in the company as we add to our real-world customer deployments, which show that there is truly something special at work here," said Amar Arsikere, CEO and co-founder of Infoworks. "We are thrilled to have Buno assume more hands-on involvement in the company as he brings a distinguished record of achievement and proven global enterprise technology leadership that will strengthen our position even further."

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, the company is funded by Centerview Capital Technology, Nexus Venture Partners, and Knoll Ventures.

