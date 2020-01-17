Bunzl acquires Joshen Paper & Packaging

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunzl announces the acquisition of Joshen Paper & Packaging. Joshen was founded in 1988 by President Bob Reiner and CEO Michelle Reiner in Cleveland, OH servicing a single local supermarket chain with packaging supplies. Since then, Joshen has grown substantially based on taking care of their customers and developing deep industry relationships. Today with locations in 11 states and customers across the country, Joshen is an industry leading distributor into several segments including Grocery, Foodservice, Convenience Store, Retail and Jan San.

Bob Reiner is excited about what this new partnership has to offer, saying, "We are proud to join Bunzl to help Joshen expand our growth and service profile leveraging Bunzl's scale and footprint. The people of Bunzl are very professional and are dedicated to servicing our customers and improving the business. For us now, being with a worldwide leader in value added distribution is great." Reiner will continue with Bunzl as Executive Advisor. Commenting on the acquisition, Derek Goodin, Division President at Bunzl said, "We welcome the 450 dedicated Joshen employees to the Bunzl family and look forward to embracing and growing with their important customer base that Bob and team have cultivated over the years."

For more information, visit www.joshen.com or www.bunzldistribution.com

Bunzl delivers value-added distribution services and industry leading category management programs to customers in the supermarket, food service, food processor, retail, c-store, safety, and agricultural industries. Bunzl's new Right Choice Towel and Tissue line is now available, contact your Joshen or Bunzl sales representative for more information.

