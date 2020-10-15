Bunzl Donates Funds and One Million Masks to National and Local Charities and Community Organizations

"As an essential business during this unprecedented pandemic, we are doing our part to help the communities in which we operate to respond to COVID and advocate for social justice. The hard work and dedication of our teams across Bunzl has given us this unique opportunity to help numerous worthy organizations," says Jim McCool, CEO of Bunzl North America.

Below are some of the organizations Bunzl has supported with funding, as well as links to the organizations' websites:

Bunzl is also proud to support others working on the frontlines during this pandemic. One million disposable facemasks were recently donated by various Bunzl locations across North America to hospitals, schools, homeless shelters, and food banks. One example comes from R3 Metro (located in Perth Amboy, New Jersey), who donated 52,000 masks to the students and staff of Woodridge Township Schools. Other locations, like Bunzl Burlington Canada, donated their masks to a hospital, school and two homeless shelters. Bunzl has also provided masks to all employees and their families throughout the pandemic. Wherever there's a Bunzl branch, there's an opportunity to support the local community.

Bunzl's mission is to provide service of such excellence that customers prefer Bunzl to be their supplier partner regardless of the brand or product they select, and part of that excellence comes from helping the communities in which Bunzl and its customers operate across North America. Bunzl North America serves the US, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico with a broad range of consumable operating supplies from 190+ distribution centers. With more than 8,500 employees and 400,000-plus supply items, Bunzl is regarded as a leading B2B supplier in North America across multiple segments.

SOURCE Bunzl

Related Links

www.bunzl.com

