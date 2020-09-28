Bunzl R3 launches new Right Choice Towel Dispensers

The Right Choice brand brings value-added product solutions to customers looking for the right products, quality and value. Our dispensers come in various styles – from hardwound roll towel dispensers that dispense a consistent paper portion every time, to JRT and small-roll bath tissue dispensers which are the perfect fit for any restroom, to multifold dispensers for both low and high-traffic areas. Right Choice ensures that every product brings great value and performance.

Mike Bohannon, SVP of Strategic Sourcing for Bunzl R3, comments "The Right Choice brand has been designed to create a market competitive line of products that are relative to the needs to today's marketplace. Right Choice bring you the right products, the right quality, the right value. The Right Choice."

For more information, visit https://rightchoicebrand.com

Bunzl R3 delivers value-added distribution services to customers in the supermarket, food processor, retailer, c-store, safety, and agricultural industries, as well as other distributors. Right Choice is one of the private brands that Bunzl R3 has, along with the popular Prime Source brand.

