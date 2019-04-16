Buon Appetito! The Fine Market Opens the Door to a World of Gourmet, Non-GMO and Organic Italian Cuisine to America

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovers of healthful, yet gourmet, Italian cuisine now rejoice because The Fine Market has opened its online store and is ready to ship across the United States.

Founded and run by an Italian family of five and based in Clearwater, Florida, the company is dedicated to bringing the best of Italy's world-famous food to American shores while catering to the many special dietary requirements that the modern American foodie requires.

All organic, 100% Italian ingredients, 15 minutes porcini mushroom risotto from The Fine Market available online in their Ready-Made section

"You are what you eat – and the Italian diet is widely regarded as one of the very best in the world! At The Fine Market, we make it easy for anyone in the United States to enjoy one of the world's greatest cuisines at home without going over budget," said Valentina Vaccarone, one of the co-founders of The Fine Market. "We are also starting to include high-quality foods from other nations like the USA."

"Whether you're looking for quick weekday dinners that you can whip up in 15 minutes or a gourmet Italian feast for your next dinner party, we have a whole range of Italian food items for every occasion."

The Fine Market works closely with its suppliers in Italy and the world to ensure that most of its products are fair trade and sustainable, with ecological packaging to minimize waste. In addition to this, customers can shop with full confidence knowing that most of the company's products are 100 percent organic and non-GMO, with plenty of vegetarian, vegan, lactose- and gluten-free options for those following specialized diets.

The Italian diet – as well as the nation's laid-back lifestyle – has long been acclaimed as one of the healthiest in the world, coming in second place in the Bloomberg 2019 Healthiest Country Index. In contrast, the United States has dropped to 35th place in the list.

"Our philosophy is a simple one – to make it easy for our customers to make delicious, nourishing choices with real food every day while staying on budget."

For more information about The Fine Market and to view its extensive line of Italian food imports and delicacies, please visit https://www.thefinemarket.com/. For all general and media inquiries, please contact Francesca Grande at 727-231-4155 or social@thefinemarket.com.

The Fine Market

The Fine Market offers customers across the United States 100 percent organic or top-quality production, non-GMO specialty food products from Italy and the world. Run by an Italian family, the company's diverse range of Italian classics and specialties makes it easy for people seeking a taste of la dolce vita to create dishes, such as risotto, in less than 20 minutes. The Fine Market also caters for specialist diets, such as gluten-free and vegetarian. For more information, please visit The Fine Market's website.

Related Images

quick-porcini-mushroom-risotto.jpg

Quick Porcini Mushroom Risotto

All organic, 100% Italian ingredients, 15 minutes porcini mushroom risotto from The Fine Market available online in their Ready-Made section

Related Links

The Fine Market Website

SOURCE The Fine Market