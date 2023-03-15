Buona and Rainbow Cone Announce First Dual-Concept Location in Indiana

America's Largest Family-Owned Italian Beef Restaurant Group to Bring Buona/Rainbow Cone Restaurant to Valparaiso April 2023

VALPARAISO, Ind., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Chicago restaurant brands, Buona , and The Original Rainbow Cone have today announced the next Buona/Rainbow Cone location is coming to Valparaiso, Indiana. The dual-concept restaurant will feature Buona's classic expansive menu, built on its all-natural Italian beef, with sandwiches, salads and protein bowls, along with Rainbow Cone's iconic five ice cream flavors on a single cone. The new location is set to open Wednesday, April 12, at 2901 John Howell Drive in Valparaiso. It marks the first Buona/Rainbow Cone store to open in Indiana following the brand's success in nearby Schererville.

Prototype Credit: Keystone Planning + Design, PLLC (PRNewsfoto/Buona)

"Our Indiana communities share the same passion for Buona and Rainbow Cone as our incredible Chicago-area customers do," said Joe Buonavolanto Ill, third generation Buona family member and VP of Franchise Operations at the company. "Our expansion to the state has had enormous success. We welcome our Valparaiso neighbors to the Buona/Rainbow Cone family!"

Buona was founded in 1981 by Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto, who dreamed of bringing Chicago flavors and opportunity to their family and surrounding communities. The company has since expanded to 26 restaurant locations in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, with the involvement of multiple third generation Buonavolantos and hundreds of local employees. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. Rainbow Cone is a recognized Chicago tradition, created in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and stacked five flavors on a single cone instead. The two Windy City icons joined together in 2022 to bring dual-concept stores to Chicago and other regions around the country. The new Valparaiso location features drive thru and dual lane options, with plans for kiosks in the future.

"We've built a proven, scalable approach to expanding Buona and Rainbow Cone to new areas throughout America, with industry-leading innovation, modern design, and the highest quality of classic Chicago flavors," added Buonavolanto. "But it's our deep family and community roots that have truly powered our passion and success."

In addition to a grand opening of the new Valparaiso location, Buona and Rainbow Cone plan to bring food trucks to celebrate with area residents, including giveaways, prizes and more.

For more information about Buona and Rainbow Cone's franchise programs, visit https://BuonaFranchise.com or https://rainbowconefranchise.com

About Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone

Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone bring two Chicago, family-owned traditions together, combining Buona's authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches and The Original Rainbow Cone's world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone." Four decades, three generations and several dozen restaurants ago, Joe and Peggy opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, IL, which specialized in their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, Buona is driven by multiple 3rd generation Buonavolantos and hard-working, dedicated employees who loyally serve Buona customers and surrounding communities. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and stacked five delicious flavors on a single cone. The company remains 3rd generation family-owned including its original Southside location. For more information, visit https://buona.com and https://rainbowcone.com

