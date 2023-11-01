Buona and Rainbow Cone to Celebrate Grand Opening in Kildeer on November 15

Benefit Night Followed by Grand Opening to Mark the ninth Dual Brand Concept

KILDEER, Ill., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional favorite restaurant brands, Buona, and The Original Rainbow Cone are proud to announce the grand opening of their newest dual concept location. Located at 21591 N Rand Road in Kildeer, Illinois, this exciting new store is set to open its doors to the public on November 15th, 2023.

Buona & The Original Rainbow Cone are opening in Kildeer, IL on November 15th!
The celebration will begin with a Benefit Night on November 14th from 5 pm to 8 pm, where all Buona and Rainbow Cone menu items will be available at half price. Notably, all proceeds from this event will go to CASA Lake County, an organization dedicated to advocating for abused and neglected children in the region. Register and select a time (registration is available on a first come first serve basis).

Kildeer marks the ninth dual concept Buona and Rainbow Cone location, joining the ranks alongside existing locations in Darien, Skokie, Lakemoor, Mount Prospect, Harwood Heights, Glendale Heights, Bolingbrook, and Valparaiso, IN.

The dual brand concept, featuring Buona's signature Italian beef sandwiches and Rainbow Cone's signature 'Rainbow Cone' which is stacked with five colorful slabs of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet flavors, continues to garner immense success. It has validated the Buonavolanto family's belief that people relish the combination of these two beloved Chicago brands under one roof.

"We're thrilled to witness the ongoing success of Buona and Rainbow Cone in their dual-brand venture," said Dominic Fallara, Vice President of Buona Restaurants. "The warm welcome extended by our communities to these two iconic Chicago brands coming together has been a source of great joy for us. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to introduce the Kildeer community to the magic of these cherished brands."

Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have exciting plans for the future, with new dual concept locations set to open in southern Wisconsin, Tennessee, Texas,, and the West Palm Beach metro areas in 2024. The company is also poised for national expansion into fresh markets, including Arizona and California.

About Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone
Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone bring two Chicago, family-owned traditions together, combining Buona's authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches and The Original Rainbow Cone's world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone." Four decades, three generations and several dozen restaurants ago, Joe and Peggy opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, IL, which specialized in their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, Buona is driven by multiple 3rd generation Buonavolantos and hard-working, dedicated employees who loyally serve Buona customers and surrounding communities. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and stacked five delicious flavors on a single cone. The company remains 3rd generation family-owned including its original Southside Chicago location. For more information, visit https://buona.com and https://rainbowcone.com

