Buona and Rainbow Cone to Celebrate Grand Opening in Valparaiso on April 12

Benefit Night Followed by Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Joined by Valparaiso Mayor and Local Officials at New Buona/Rainbow Cone Location

VALPARAISO, Ind., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional favorite restaurant brands, Buona , and The Original Rainbow Cone have today announced they will host back-to-back community events in April to celebrate the first dual-concept location opening in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone welcome Valparaiso neighbors to celebrate the grand opening of their first dual-concept location on April 12.

The festivities will begin with a Benefit Night for Porter County CASA , which will be held on April 11 from 5 pm-8 pm. The event will feature half-off of all Buona and Rainbow Cone menu items for dine-in and drive-thru guests who provide the event's print or digital flyer with their order. All proceeds will support CASA, which advocates for abused and neglected children in the region. The official Grand Opening for Buona/Rainbow Cone's new Valparaiso, Indiana location will take place on April 12. The Grand Opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 am; Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy and other local officials will be in attendance. The Fast Casual restaurants will include a double-lane drive-thru by Palmer Digital Group , spacious dining room and a mobile ordering pick-up zone. Both family-friendly events will take place at the Buona/Rainbow Cone restaurant, located at 2901 John Howell Drive in Valparaiso, Indiana.

"We can't wait to bring the Valparaiso community together for two exciting days of delicious food to celebrate our grand opening and benefit area kids in need," said Joe Buonavolanto Ill, third-generation Buona family member and VP of Franchise Operations at the company. "Come over to support Porter County CASA and celebrate our newest location."

Buona was founded in 1981 by Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto, who dreamed of bringing Chicago flavors and opportunity to their family and surrounding communities. Its iconic menu features Buona's signature Italian beef sandwich, along with hand-tossed salads, burgers, hot dogs, all-natural chicken, fresh pastas and a full catering menu. Rainbow Cone is a Chicago treasure, created in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and stacked five flavors on a single cone instead. The two Windy City icons joined together in 2022 to bring dual-concept stores to Chicago and other regions around the country, including its new Valparaiso location.

In addition to the grand opening of the new Valparaiso location, Buona is hosting a $500 gift card contest now- April 12. More details about the contest or to enter can be found at https://buona.com/locations/valparaiso . The brands also plan to bring food trucks to further celebrate with area residents, including giveaways, prizes and more. Follow @buonabeef and @theoriginalrainbowcone to learn more .

About Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone

Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone bring two Chicago, family-owned traditions together, combining Buona's authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches and The Original Rainbow Cone's world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone." Four decades, three generations and several dozen restaurants ago, Joe and Peggy opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, IL, which specialized in their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, Buona is driven by multiple 3rd generation Buonavolantos and hard-working, dedicated employees who loyally serve Buona customers and surrounding communities. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and stacked five delicious flavors on a single cone. The company remains 3rd generation family-owned including its original Southside location. For more information, visit https://buona.com and https://rainbowcone.com

