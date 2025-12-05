Buona Bets on Da Bears This Sunday

Buona Companies

Dec 05, 2025, 12:37 ET

Chicago's Original Offers 'Good. Better. Best.' Victory Freebie At All Locations

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chicagoans gear up for one of the most iconic rivalries in football, Buona, Chicago's original Italian beef, is betting on a Bears victory this Sunday when they battle the arch-rival Packers. 

If the Bears win at Lambeau, Chicagoans will score big on December 9!

Photo Credits: Buona deal with @daveswerski (https://tinyurl.com/24ckljpu)
  • Good: For a Bears win, guests can enjoy a free order of cheese fries
  • Better: If the Bears beat the Packers by 7+ points, guests can pat themselves on the back with a free Italian Sausage
  • Best: If the Bears crush the Packers by 14+ points, guests can take to the streets with a free Italian beef sandwich

To fire up the fanbase ahead of the matchup, Buona has partnered with Chicago sports personality and Bears superfan Dave Swerski to debut a special game-day jingle. Fans can tune in on Instagram and TikTok to get amped up before the big game.

Use code 'Good', 'Better', or 'Best' depending on the final score. Redeem in-store or in the drive-thru by telling your cashier the code — or use it as a promo code for online orders. Offer valid with a minimum subtotal of $5 after all discounts are applied.

More details about the offer can be found here.

About Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone
Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone bring two Chicago family-owned traditions together, combining Buona's authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches and The Original Rainbow Cone's famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone." Buona's founders, Joe and Peggy opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, Illinois in 1981, which featured their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, the Buona brand is driven by multiple generations of Buonavolantos and hard-working, dedicated employees. Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who invented the uniquely sliced five-flavor Rainbow Cone.

SOURCE Buona Companies

