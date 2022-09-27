Buona Expands Its Iconic, Fast Casual Italian Beef Restaurant with Specially Crafted Franchise Partner Program

Largest Family-Owned and Operated Italian Beef Restaurant Now Franchising, Unique Opportunity for Experienced Entrepreneurs, Investors who Share Buona Values

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buona , maker of Chicago's original Italian beef, has today announced the expansion of the Buona family with its new franchise partner program, Chicago's Original Italian Beef Franchising LLC. The program brings Buona's diverse menu offerings, anchored by its award-winning Italian Beef, to high-growth markets in the Midwest, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Tennessee and Arizona. It provides experienced entrepreneurs and seasoned investors the opportunity to enter the Fast Casual dining, with drive thru, market with an original Italian Beef concept, plus the potential to add an Original Rainbow Cone ice cream kiosk to complete the authentic Windy City experience.

Buona has been serving Chicago’s Original Italian Beef since 1981. Today, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country.

Buona was founded in 1981 by Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto, who dreamed of bringing Chicago flavors and opportunity to their family and surrounding communities. Its signature Italian beef sandwich features clean, all-natural beef with no preservatives, seasoned with its classic family recipe and layered on fresh Italian bread. For more than four decades, the company has expanded to 26 restaurant locations in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana with the involvement of multiple third generation Buonavolantos and hundreds of local employees. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country.

The new franchise program will extend the Buona legacy and experience by empowering operators to bring Buona's signature Italian beef sandwich to their own communities, along with other Chicago classics including hand-tossed salads, burgers, hot dogs, all-natural chicken, fresh pastas and a full catering menu. The new franchise program includes direct access to Buona's proven business approach, developed and perfected to support its long-range vision and partners, modern and sleek restaurant design, industry-leading technology, shoulder to shoulder training and operational support, e-learning, marketing resources, real estate and construction assistance, and field teams to help franchise partners succeed with potential for above average unit volumes.

"It has always been our family's dream to bring Buona to every family, every city and every community across the United States," said Joe Buonavolanto Ill, third generation family member and VP of Franchise Operations at Buona. "Today is a very special moment for all of us. We are thrilled to share the news." The company plans to open over 100 combined franchised and company-owned units over the next five years.

"We have always considered everyone family at Buona, whether a Buonavolanto, a customer, an employee or a vendor," added Buonavolanto. "Our new franchise partners join the Buona family, with the potential to be the first to bring our signature Italian beef to their communities."

The Buona franchise partnership program is open to experienced entrepreneurs and investors interested in multi-unit opportunities. Initial investment figures range from $1.572M to $2.620M. For more information about the program, visit buonafranchise.com.

About Buona

Four decades, three generations and several dozen restaurants ago, Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, IL, which specialized in their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, Buona is driven by multiple 3rd generation Buonavolantos and hard-working, dedicated employees who loyally serve Buona customers and surrounding communities. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. For more information, visit www.buonabeef.com.

