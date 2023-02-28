Buona Sets Sight on Florida, Texas, Arizona, and New Markets through Franchise Program

Largest Family-Owned and Operated Italian Beef Restaurant Seeks Franchisees in High Growth Markets for Continued National Expansion

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buona , maker of Chicago's Original Italian Beef, has today announced its continued national expansion with plans to target additional U.S. high-growth markets. The regional Chicago icon will target Florida, Texas and Arizona for new franchise locations in the coming year, as well as added expansion in key Midwestern cities. In addition to booming growth, the targeted new markets are heavily populated with former Chicago-area natives who have longed for the iconic Buona brand and its classic Windy City flavors in their communities.

Prototype Credit: Keystone Planning + Design, PLLC

The news of Buona's continued national expansion comes after the announcement of its first out of state locations coming to the Nashville metro area. Company owned growth is still in process with stores in Indiana and Wisconsin opening this year. Currently, the brand has over 26 locations throughout the Chicago region, as well as products in dozens of major grocers across the Midwest, Arizona and Florida. It is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian Beef producer in the country.

Buona's franchise program was launched in 2022 and includes In-Line, Drive-Through, and kiosk opportunities, with Buona's proven business approach, industry-leading technology, shoulder-to-shoulder training, e-learning and other support to help its franchise partners grow and succeed. The program features the classic, expansive Buona menu, built on Italian beef, with sandwiches, salads and protein bowls, as well as Rainbow Cone ice cream, another Chicago icon. It is open to experienced entrepreneurs and investors interested in multi-unit opportunities. Initial investment figures range from $1.6M to $2.62M with a modest $35K franchise fee.

"Buona's continued rapid growth is a testament to our leadership, proven business approach and of course, our signature Italian beef and other Chicago style street food," said Joe Buonavolanto III, VP of Franchise Operations and Sales at Buona. "We hope to announce more franchise signings at the end of quarter one."

Demand and interest for classic Italian beef sandwiches has particularly grown this past year, stemming from the popular Hulu television series, The Bear, which centers on a fictional sandwich shop in Chicago. Google searches for the sandwich have increased as fans of the series seek where they can find and try the tasty Chicago classic.

For more information about Buona's franchise program, visit https://BuonaFranchise.com

About Buona

Four decades, three generations and several dozen restaurants ago, Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, IL, which specialized in their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, Buona's 26 restaurant locations are driven by multiple 3rd generation Buonavolantos and hard-working, dedicated employees who loyally serve Buona customers and surrounding communities. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. For more information, visit https://Buona.com

