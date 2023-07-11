Buona Unveils Limited-Time Nashville-Inspired Menu Items: Nashville Chicken Sandwich and Nashville Tenders

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buona, maker of Chicago's Original Italian Beef, is excited to announce the launch of two exclusive menu items inspired by the vibrant flavors of Nashville. The limited-time Nashville Chicken Sandwich and Nashville Tenders will make their grand debut at all Buona locations on July 20, treating customers to an unforgettable taste experience that embodies the essence of the southern classic.

Chicago meets Nashville! Buona adds Nashville Chicken Sandwich and Nashville Tenders to its menu for a limited time only.

Buona's Nashville Chicken Sandwich pays homage to the iconic Nashville Chicken Sandwich, reinvented with Buona's own unique twist. A perfectly fried chicken breast is coated in a spicy Nashville sauce with a touch of Buona's signature sauce, delivering a distinct tanginess to balance the heat.The sandwich is then topped with tangy pickles and nestled between a toasted brioche bun.

In addition to the Nashville Chicken Sandwich, Buona presents their take on Nashville Tenders. These crispy chicken tenders are tossed in spicy Nashville sauce, served alongside pickles and accompanied by Buona's signature sauce, delivering a spicy, tangy, and irresistibly delicious experience.

"The introduction of the Nashville Chicken Sandwich and Nashville Tenders represents Buona's commitment to culinary innovation and providing our customers with unique taste experiences," said Tony Scheri Director of Culinary and Lead Chef at Buona. "By putting our own spin on the southern classic, we are excited to offer our customers a limited-time opportunity to savor the bold flavors that Nashville is renowned for, while staying true to Buona's dedication to quality and authenticity."

The Nashville Tenders and Nashville Chicken Sandwich will be available starting July 20, 2023, at all Buona locations. Whether guests are looking to indulge in the crispy tenderness of the Nashville Tenders or savor the bold and spicy flavors of the Nashville Chicken Sandwich, Buona is dedicated to delivering an unforgettable dining experience that combines passion, innovation, and authentic taste.

In addition to the exciting menu expansion, the upcoming franchise location in Tennessee, set to open its doors in 2024, will serve as a testament to Buona's commitment to growth and bringing their renowned Italian-American flavors to new communities.

To stay up to date on more exciting offerings, follow Buona on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter or visit https://buona.com .

About Buona

Four decades, three generations and several dozen restaurants ago, Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, IL, which specialized in their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, Buona's 27 restaurant locations are driven by multiple 3rd generation Buonavolantos and hard-working, dedicated employees who loyally serve Buona customers and surrounding communities. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. To find your nearest Buona location, visit https://buona.com/ .

