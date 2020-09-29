Buoy Bottle - Made From 100% Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoy, LLC, a Los Angeles-based company to unveil the Buoy Water Bottle, the first design of its foodware series made from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic. Buoy is on a mission to replace single-use products made from virgin materials with modern-design and highly-functional reusable products made out of recycled material.

>> By far the most environmentally sustainable water bottle on the market.

Buoy Bottle has an easy to use 3 part design. Buoy Bottle comes in four bright colors that can be mixed and matched to create a fully unique bottle.

>> Quality, modern design and highly functional

Kickstarter Preview Page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/buoybottle/2092386766?ref=2sfotf&token=138263ec

Product pitch video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hy90yhpjK7MFXvQlIpqln_t9Xjr9UN0V/view?usp=sharing

Buoy Bottle

Buoy Bottle helps to save the oceans and the precious marine life within them.

● Designed by Award-winning architect and industrial designer

architect and industrial designer ● Unique 3-part design - Bottle, cup, and finger loop. Easy to clean, carry & add ice.

Bottle, cup, and finger loop. Easy to clean, carry & add ice. ● 27oz/820ml. Buoy is a full size bottle but super lightweight at only 250g.

Buoy is a full size bottle but super lightweight at only 250g. ● Made from 100% ocean-bound plastic recovered from coastal regions with little or no waste management.

recovered from coastal regions with little or no waste management. ● 100% Recyclable either in your recycling box at home or using our Buoy Bottle recycling scheme - send us old/broken bottles to receive a discount on your next purchase and we recycle them into new bottles

either in your recycling box at home or using our Buoy Bottle recycling scheme - send us old/broken bottles to receive a discount on your next purchase and we recycle them into new bottles ● 100% Made in the USA instead of a factory overseas, additionally reducing our carbon footprint.

instead of a factory overseas, additionally reducing our carbon footprint. ● A percentage of the purchase price goes to local and global NGOs.

Why Buoy Bottle

The world is drowning in plastic! An estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic enter the oceans every year. Five giant plastic islands are floating in our oceans with a devastating impact on all life-forms. Single-use beverage-containers represent 33% of all ocean litter.

Existing reusable products are part of the problem!

With a sale of 105 Million reusable water bottles per year (and growing), in the USA alone, an estimated 30 Million of those bottles go into landfill every year!

None of those bottles will ever be recycled:

>> Steel bottles are not crushable and therefore not recycled in the regular curbside recycling stream

>> Most plastic bottles are made with plastic that is not recyclable

>> Product misconception and lack of waste-management over the last decades are responsible for the alarming situation.

Buoy replaces single-use products made from virgin materials with FDA-certified, food-grade plastic, BPA-free reusable products made out of recycled ocean-bound-plastic in a circular economy.

Intercepted before it (re-)enters the ocean, Ocean-bound plastic is made from recycled plastic recovered from coastal regions, communities, rivers and beaches that lack proper waste management.

DEVELOPMENT STAGE: Product is developed, thoroughly tested, and ready for production.

PRE-ORDERS: Company will start collecting pre-orders on Kickstarter on September 29th, with expected shipment date of Early 2021.

About Buoy

Buoy, the creator of the Buoy Water Bottle, is a Los Angeles-based company - founded by celebrity photographer, avid diver and environmentalist Rene Hallen, co-founded by award-winning designer Pascal Schaller and veteran Biotech operations and business executive Adrian Colesberry - that aims to make a positive impact on the world by creating modern design and highly functional products made of recycled material for a circular economy.

Contacts:

Buoy

Anouk De La Tore-Zisa

Buoy Partner & CMO

[email protected]

310.619.9449

SOURCE Buoy LLC