Buoy Health Bolsters Mission to Transform the Future of Healthcare with Three New C-Suite Hires

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered health navigation platform Buoy Health (Buoy) today announced the selection of three new members for its executive C-Suite: Adrienne McFadden, MD, JD, as Chief Medical Officer, Brian Kendall as Chief Financial Officer, and David Lifson as Chief Product Officer. Buoy's latest hires arrive as the company expands on its mission to help people navigate the complexities of the healthcare system through its innovative healthcare marketplace.

Buoy Cofounder and CEO Andrew Le, MD, congratulated the new hires: "The selection of these three outstanding candidates to serve among our top executives marks a new chapter in Buoy's expansion as a health innovator and champion of access to quality care. We are thrilled to have Adrienne, Brian, and David join our team and are confident in the tremendous difference their collective passion, experience, and scholarship will make for Buoy's vision and success moving forward."

Adrienne McFadden, MD, JD, Chief Medical Officer

Adrienne McFadden joins Buoy from Humana Insurance, where she worked as Vice President for Medicaid Clinical to lead the overarching clinical and population health vision and strategy for the Medicaid organization. Her wide-ranging experience as a licensed and board-certified emergency physician and public health leader positions her perfectly to take on the role of Buoy's Chief Medical Officer—shepherding the company's clinical strategic direction and guiding the development of Buoy's innovative product initiatives. After beginning her career in emergency medicine, McFadden also led the Office of Health Equity at the Virginia Department of Health and served as Medical Director of South University, Richmond's Physician Assistant Program.

"My number one priority throughout my career has always been to advocate and care for the most vulnerable populations in our society," McFadden shared. "As Buoy's CMO, my mandate remains the same: harnessing the power and privilege of medical expertise to expand affordable, equitable care and services to all in need—this time through groundbreaking technology. Too many have fallen through the cracks of an imperfect system of care, but our team is ready to tackle this challenge head-on through our tireless commitment to tech innovation and sound medical guidance. I'm thrilled to be joining the Buoy family."

McFadden received her medical degree from the Duke University School of Medicine and her law degree from the Duke University School of Law. She has served in leadership roles within the National Association of State Offices of Minority Health and the American Heart Association. McFadden is a recipient of the Virginia State Health Commissioner's Award and the Distinguished Service Award from the University of Maryland's Department of Emergency Medicine. She also holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Brian Kendall, Chief Financial Officer

In his new role as Buoy's CFO, Brian Kendall will spearhead the company's financial strategy, planning, and business operations, leveraging a wealth of data-driven business insights and a versatile project portfolio to drive exceptional financial results for Buoy. Prior to his move to Buoy Health, Kendall served as CFO for Boston-based tech developer Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc., where he led business strategy, investor relations, and internal operations, and headed up the company's accounting and finance departments. Kendall has also held financial roles at Faction Holdings, Inc., Rume, and New Frontier Media in Colorado.

"The opportunity to lend my talents to Buoy's vision for revolutionizing healthcare in the US and beyond is a privilege," Kendall said. "I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to guide the company through its next stage of growth as we launch Buoy further into the health service marketplace and innovate to achieve better health outcomes for everyone."

Kendall holds a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University and bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance from Texas Tech University as well as a CPA and CGMA.

David Lifson, Chief Product Officer

Previously serving as Senior Vice President of Product Management at The Knot Worldwide, David Lifson brings a diverse array of creative experience and expertise to his role as Buoy's new Chief Product Officer. At Buoy, Lifson will head up the product management, design and growth teams, building out both the company's marketplace tech strategy and end-to-end product development. In addition to his experience at The Knot Worldwide, Lifson has held product and management positions at XO Group Inc., General Assembly, Etsy, and Amazon, among others.

Lifson remarked, "I'm thrilled to be joining the stellar team at Buoy. As a product leader and marketplace specialist, I've spent much of the last 15 years bringing people and businesses together in ways that deliver measurable outcomes. I'm passionate about making a difference in people's lives and livelihoods through digital experiences, and I can't wait to work with the team at Buoy to bring that same purpose and creative vision to healthcare."

Lifson holds a bachelor's and master's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University.

About Buoy Health



Buoy is a Boston-based digital health company that uses AI technology to provide personalized clinical support the moment an individual has a health concern. Developed out of the Harvard Innovation Labs by a team of doctors and data scientists, Buoy navigates people through the healthcare system intelligently, delivering triage at scale, and connecting them with the right care endpoints at the right time based on self-reported symptoms. For more information, please visit www.buoy.com.

