Buoy Health Publishes White Paper on Post-Pandemic Transformation of U.S. Healthcare Navigation

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoy Health, the AI-powered healthcare navigation platform, has published a new white paper examining the key trends surrounding the rise of digital health options and employee utilization post-COVID-19 pandemic. "From nice to necessity: Healthcare navigation platforms show promise in keeping employees engaged and healthy" analyzes the growing need for companies to engage in health navigation platforms and services to support the health of their employees, be competitive in recruitment, and control costs associated with claims and absenteeism.

The white paper defines "healthcare navigation" as a solution that guides individuals and their families to healthcare services that are needed and appropriate. It pieces together combinations of patient advocacy, member engagement, utilization management and care coordination.

Research within the white paper includes an examination of how digital health solutions have impacted the way employers and employees think about accessing healthcare, with a consideration for how the pandemic accelerated adoption of these services across the country—92% of employees say organizations should do more to address their needs and well-being.[1] In addition, there is a deep dive into the growing burden around human resources departments to meet the needs and wants of employees while reducing healthcare costs. It also examines the benefits to companies utilizing healthcare navigation platforms to address these essential demands.

In light of the evolving work environment––new digital health demands from employees and the expansion of remote work––there are major opportunities for innovative employers to differentiate themselves with health navigation options, including:

Giving employees flexible, online solutions for managing their health and connecting to providers and wellness programs.

Standardizing the benefits experience across different geographic locations, and for remote and onsite workers.

Relieving HR teams from inquiries about the company's health benefits.

Empowering employees to engage in their own health.

Given the rising trend, 81% of employers will evaluate or purchase healthcare navigation platforms in the next 12 months.[2] There is a clear desire for well-designed and implemented healthcare navigation solutions that can meet these needs while reducing overall healthcare costs. The full white paper with all its findings can be accessed here.

