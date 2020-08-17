Buoy Health Selected as Preferred Partner in AI Enhanced Symptom Checker/ Digital Front Door Category by Consortium Health Plans

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoy Health (Buoy), an AI-powered healthcare navigation platform, today announced a new collaboration with Consortium Health Plans as a preferred partner. Consortium's Clinical Innovation and Partnerships team recommends Buoy as the AI-Enhanced Digital Front Door for its Member Plans to evaluate in serving their 25 million national account members.

"At Buoy, we're laser-focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation by providing an easy-to-use tool that de-escalates unnecessary care and supports individuals to make smarter, more personalized decisions about their health," said Andrew Le, MD, CEO and co-founder of Buoy Health. "This partnership will allow Consortium Member Plans the opportunity to improve overall benefits navigation and increase utilization of resources they're currently offering if they choose to implement Buoy."

User experience within the healthcare journey is largely unmeasured, but Buoy can expose blind spots before and after this "front door," or entry point, of the healthcare system. The true front door is not the emergency room, or even an interaction with a primary care provider. It's the moment an individual first begins having concerns about their own health or that of a loved one. On average, people begin searching their symptoms online within 12 hours of symptom onset (72 percent of people actually search online first). Further, people wait an average of 72 hours after symptom onset to seek care from a clinician. Buoy's unique data set provides insight into consumer behavior within the aforementioned gap, helping consumers to get the right care at the right time.

"As consumers use online tools more and more, having a preferred partner that utilizes the most sophisticated technologies to deliver accurate and actionable information becomes very important," said Aamir Rehman, MD, SVP, Clinical Innovation & Partnerships, Consortium Health Plans.

Consortium Health Plans was founded in 1994 by member Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® (BCBS) Plans as a centralized sales and marketing entity that focuses exclusively on BCBS Plans' national account growth efforts. Today, Consortium Health Plans strives to position Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans as the preferred carrier of national accounts. Of the 28 million national account members covered by BCBS Plans, nearly 25 million (92%) hail from Consortium's 20 Member Plans.

About Buoy Health

Buoy is a Boston-based digital health company that uses AI technology to provide personalized clinical support the moment an individual has a health concern. Developed out of the Harvard Innovation Labs by a team of doctors and data scientists, Buoy navigates people through the healthcare system intelligently, delivering triage at scale, and connecting them with the right care endpoints at the right time. For more information, please visit www.buoy.com.

