Buoyant Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration by Gartner

Buoyant defined the "service mesh" category when it was founded in 2015 by former Twitter engineers William Morgan and Oliver Gould, who saw first-hand the challenges that arise when moving from a monolithic architecture to microservices. These experiences led them to create the open source Linkerd, which has rapidly risen to prominence in the cloud native landscape and is used today by companies like Credit Karma, PayPal, and Salesforce.

According to the report, application leaders should "exploit service mesh capabilities in portable, resilient, and incrementally extensible microservices implementations to enable application infrastructure." Buoyant's service mesh offerings, Linkerd and Conduit, give platform engineers and operators the ability to ensure reliability, security, and visibility in cloud-native environments with functionality such as monitoring, debugging, load balancing, retries and timeouts, and security policies.

"We believe that inclusion in this Cool Vendor report is a validation of what we've seen first hand -- that the service mesh is emerging as a critical tool for operating microservices," said William Morgan, CEO and co-founder of Buoyant. "Our mission is to enable organizations to build software that is safe, flexible, and reliable. Buoyant's open source solutions make it easy to bring sanity to running microservices in cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments."

Linkerd is an incubation-level project of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and was introduced in 2016. It is used in production in organizations across the globe, from born-in-the-cloud startups to Fortune 500 companies, and provides for a wide array of open source integrations and configurations. Conduit was introduced in December 2017 to better bring Linkerd's capabilities to Kubernetes. It provides topline service metrics and powerful debugging and security primitives to any Kubernetes application with zero configuration, and features an incredibly lightweight memory footprint and sub-millisecond p99 latencies.

