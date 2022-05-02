Buoyant Partners with Open Source Companies to Host KubeCrash: Crash Courses on Cloud-Native Tech during KubeCon EU 2022

Maintainers from CNCF and other open source projects join forces to offer focused talks and workshops on cloud-native zero trust, service mesh, Kubernetes security and more

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyant , creator of the widely-used open source Linkerd service mesh and the Buoyant Cloud managed Linkerd service, today announced that it has partnered with Cockroach Labs, Fairwinds, Jetstack, and Pulimu, to host KubeCrash , a new co-located virtual event featuring live crash courses on cloud-native tech. Taking place on May 17, 2022, the event will give those located in the Americas a chance to attend a variety of Kubernetes-related sessions in place of KubeCon EU's early morning programming.

Maintainers of popular CNCF and other open source projects, such as Linkerd, cert-manager, CockroachDB, Pulumi, Polaris and Goldilocks, will host KubeCon-grade crash courses designed for developers, site reliability engineers (SREs), cloud security specialists and platform engineers. The sessions will equip attendees with actionable insights on the latest cloud-native trends, such as using service mesh to ensure high availability across multi-cluster infrastructure, implementing scalable zero-trust, cloud-native security and more.

"Kubernetes has become the standard for cloud-native applications, and that's creating a tremendous need for practical education on cloud-native tooling," said William Morgan, CEO of Buoyant and co-creator of Linkerd. "KubeCrash is bringing together some of the brightest minds in the industry to educate the world on these powerful, open source tools that are reshaping the modern business landscape."

KubeCrash 2022 Sessions will include:

Using cert-manager to enable zero-trust identities for intra-pod communication — Jake Sanders , cert-manager maintainer

— Multi-cluster failover using Linkerd — Eliza Weisman , Linkerd maintainer

— Optimizing and Securing Kubernetes Workloads with Polaris and Goldilocks — Rachel Sweeney , Fairwinds and Andy Suderman , Polaris and Goldilocks maintainer

— Using Kubernetes to deliver a "serverless" service — Lisa-Marie Namphy and Jim Walker , Cockroach Labs

— Multi-cloud, single deploy: cloud engineering with Kubernetes and Pulumi — Aaron Friel and Guinevere Saenger, Pulumi

Please join us on Tuesday, May 17 starting at 12pm EST for this specially curated set of sessions hyperfocused on the cloud-native ecosystem! KubeCrash is free of charge. Click here to register now.

About Buoyant

Buoyant was founded by William Morgan and Oliver Gould in 2015 with the mission of making the fundamental tools for reliability and security of software accessible to every engineer in the world. They pioneered the service mesh category with Linkerd, the open source, open governance service mesh. Today, Buoyant's software powers critical production infrastructure for leading organizations around the world. Buoyant investors include Google Ventures, Benchmark, #ANGELS, A Capital and SV Angel. For more information, visit buoyant.io .

About Linkerd

Linkerd is an open source, ultralight, ultra-simple service mesh for Kubernetes. Created in 2016, Linkerd was the first service mesh project and the one to introduce the term "service mesh" to the industry lexicon. Linkerd is hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). For more information, visit linkerd.io .

Media Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Buoyant

[email protected]

