Buoyant Ventures Releases Its 2023 Impact Report

The report demonstrates the firm's commitment to investing in digital-focused mitigation and adaptation solutions for climate change related challenges. To date, Buoyant Ventures manages $81 million with a focus on seed and Series A opportunities in energy, mobility, agriculture, water, circular economy, climate intelligence and the built environment.

Buoyant utilizes methodology from leading industry standards including the UN's sustainable Development Goals, Global Impact Investing Network's IRIS metrics, and Impact Management Project's Five Impact Dimensions to quantify measurable impact metrics.

Overview of portfolio-wide impact metrics from Buoyant's 2023 Impact Report:

Renewable Energy: 115k gigawatts of renewable energy managed by portfolio companies;

115k gigawatts of renewable energy managed by portfolio companies; GHG Emissions: 1.45 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions avoided by portfolio companies;

1.45 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions avoided by portfolio companies; Water Efficiency: 182k gallons of water usage avoided by portfolio companies;

gallons of water usage avoided by portfolio companies; Lives & Livelihoods Impacted: 68k people;

68k people; Risks Hedged: $139M ; and

; and Food Produced: 30k metric tons.

"We founded Buoyant to help fight climate change and choose investments that can deliver both impact and financial returns. The methodologies and processes we have put into place are working and allow early-stage companies to accurately evaluate their actual impact on the environment," said Allison Myers, general partner, Buoyant Ventures. "Our latest Impact Report continues to apply operational company metrics with leading tools and standards to measure Buoyant's impact at the portfolio level as well as the individual investment level."

Key details from Buoyant's portfolio companies include:

55% are working towards climate mitigation strategies, 27% towards adaptation, and 18% working on both;

70% of portfolio companies are led by diverse CEOs and founders;

Top three industry sectors are: climate intelligence, built environment, energy; and

26% of portfolio company employees come from racially diverse backgrounds, while 34% are gender diverse.

Buoyant is the largest first-time female-owned venture firm outside of the east and west coasts. Buoyant's digital climate fund is more than half deployed or reserved with 13 investments, including Raptor Maps (optimization software for solar); FloodFlash (parametric flood insurance); Shifted Energy (demand response software for residential energy load); Audette (decarbonization software for commercial real estate); ReelData (software to optimize land-based aquaculture production); Beni (software to streamline secondhand clothing shopping); ElectroTempo (software to help site EV charging infrastructure for fleet vehicles); Ocient (energy efficient database software); and HData (energy transition data).

"I'm so proud of the climate impact we are delivering through our portfolio for our LPs. Digital solutions can drive meaningful climate benefits today, buying time for some of the more scientific breakthroughs to reach their potential tomorrow. We need all hands-on deck if we are going to slow the pace of climate change," said Amy Francetic, managing general partner, Buoyant Ventures.

