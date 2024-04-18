Buoyant Ventures Welcomes Alex Behar as Principal Investor

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyant Ventures, an early-stage venture fund investing in digital solutions to climate change, today announced that Alex Behar has joined the firm as Principal Investor. Alex will help source, diligence and lead investments, and will be based in Chicago.

Prior to joining Buoyant Ventures, Alex was vice president at Cultivian Sandbox, a food & agriculture venture fund, where he was a part of the investment team. Previously, he was a Manager at Deloitte, where he focused on innovation projects across food & agriculture, energy and water.

"The need for climate action is well beyond urgent, so I am excited to join a firm focused on near-term and large climate impact. It is an incredible privilege to work with such a dedicated team that has experience scaling early-stage companies. I look forward to adding to Buoyant's already impressive portfolio."

"We are excited to welcome Alex to the Buoyant team and look forward to leveraging his venture experience in the food & agriculture industry to help round out our climate investing strategy," said Buoyant Co-Founder and Managing General Partner, Amy Francetic. "His international perspective on climate change will help Buoyant find investments that can grow into global businesses."

As the largest first time female-owned venture firm outside of the east and west coasts, Buoyant's climate fund is about half deployed with 13 investments, including Raptor Maps (optimization software for utility-scale solar); SupplyShift (software to measure ESG; sold to Sphera/Blackstone); FloodFlash (parametric flood insurance); Shifted Energy (demand response software for residential energy load); Audette (decarbonization software for commercial real estate); ReelData (software to optimize land-based aquaculture production); Beni (software to streamline secondhand clothing shopping); Canopy (climate benefits software; sold to SELF); and ElectroTempo (software to help site EV charging infrastructure for medium and heavy duty fleet vehicles); HData (energy-sector data intelligence), and Ocient (energy efficient database software).

Alex has an MA in Economics from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from INSEAD, where he was the recipient of the Syngenta Scholarship for Emerging Country Leadership.

About Buoyant Ventures

Buoyant Ventures is a female-led venture fund investing in entrepreneurs using digital technology to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Buoyant invests in startups leveraging software and simple hardware to address climate change across the energy, mobility, agriculture, water, circular economy, and the built environment sectors.

