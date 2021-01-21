Buoyant Wins Tech Ascension Award Recognizing Linkerd Service Mesh as Best Open Source DevOps Tool of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyant , the creators of Linkerd , today announced that Linkerd was named the Best Open Source DevOps Tool of 2020 by the Tech Ascension Awards . This award recognizes the ability of Linkerd to address a core challenge faced by engineers building modern "cloud native" applications: adding and maintaining critical security, reliability, and observability features to their applications without changing code.

The pioneer of the service mesh category, Linkerd remains the fastest, smallest service mesh on the market. Its unique human-centric approach prioritizes simplicity, speed and security, in stark contrast to the complexity commonly associated with competitive service mesh solutions. With minimal resource consumption, Linkerd installs in minutes, requires zero configuration, and can be incrementally extended to the application one microservice at a time with no disruption to applications or infrastructure.

"Linkerd delivers on the promise of open source, zero-config service mesh, making it frictionless for engineers to reduce overhead and complexity and support zero trust security for Kubernetes," said William Morgan, CEO of Buoyant. "Recognition as the best Open Source DevOps Tool of 2020 underscores how important Linkerd and the service mesh have become in supporting healthy microservices applications and the organizations that rely on them. The service mesh should be simple, secure and reliable—that is what Linkerd delivers."

Linkerd decouples platform teams and developer teams so that codependency does not limit agility. It provides critical observability, security, and reliability features at the platform level in a way that is uniform and consistent across all microservices—regardless of language, framework, or team—to support DevOps and DevSecOps methodologies. Linkerd enables platform teams to deliver a reliable, secure, and scalable platform for developers so they can focus on implementing the fundamental business logic of applications.

"DevOps is helping to accelerate IT innovation across the world," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "We're excited to be able to recognize companies like Buoyant for their outstanding technical and business benefits."

The Tech Ascension Awards recognizes the very best innovations in B2C and B2B technology, judging applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators.

For more information or to get started with Linkerd, please visit https://linkerd.io/ .

About Buoyant

Buoyant was founded by William Morgan and Oliver Gould in 2015 with the mission of making the fundamental tools for reliability and security of software accessible to every engineer in the world. They pioneered the service mesh category with Linkerd, the open source, open governance service mesh. Today, Buoyant's software powers critical production infrastructure for leading organizations around the world. Buoyant investors include GV, Benchmark, #ANGELS, A Capital and SV Angel. For more information, visit https://buoyant.io/ .

About Linkerd

Linkerd is an ultralight, security-first service mesh for Kubernetes. Linkerd is open source and open governance. Created in 2016, Linkerd was the first service mesh project and introduced the term "service mesh" to the industry lexicon. Linkerd is hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). For more information, visit https://linkerd.io .

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

Media Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Buoyant

[email protected]

SOURCE Buoyant