Burbank, CA Declares 'Tim Burton Day' With the Filmmaker Set to Return Back Home Where It All Began

On Sept. 24, the Burbank native will be celebrated with a proclamation from the Burbank City Council and then will sit down with Scott Feinberg from The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast for a life/career retrospective conversation.

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burbank City Council has declared that Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, will be "Tim Burton Day" in recognition of the Batman, Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice filmmaker, who was born and raised in the city within Los Angeles County. Tim Burton will be in attendance for the annual Awards Gala of the Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF), which is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Burbank Marriott Convention Center will host the event.

Director Tim Burton Photo 14868357 © Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime.com Director Tim Burton ID 76973843 © Starstock | Dreamstime.com

Burton's relationship with the film festival, which takes place in the city known as 'The Media Capital of the Word', began a year ago, when he agreed to lend his name to a festival award that will annually recognize a local filmmaker who grew up or currently lives in Burbank and who shows unique vision and style. Director Alessandro Gentile became the first recipient of the award in 2022 for his film entitled 'Lodo'. The 'Tim Burton Visionary Award' will be presented again this year.

"As a Burbank native myself I am pleased to be part of this year's festival, with this new Visionary Award going to a local Burbank filmmaker who shows unique imagination and creativity," said Burton, whose most recent project was the Netflix comedy series Wednesday, on which he served as executive producer and director (for four of its eight-episode first season), and for which he is Emmy-nominated for best comedy series and best directing for a comedy series.

BIFF President Kurt Patino and BIFF Advisory Board Member Tony Muscio are huge admirers of Burton's work and thought it was the perfect time to recognize this iconic filmmaker. Patino explains why, "Tim Burton's artistry is such an inspiration, and the team at BIFF is thrilled to have collaborated with the Burbank City Council to give Tim this deserving recognition, "Tim Burton Day," and celebrate his amazing contributions to the entertainment industry, his Burbank roots and the wonderful impressions he's made in the hearts of audiences."

Awards Gala tickets here .

BIFF's schedule of films can be found here: https://www.burbankfilmfest.org/official-2023-selections-showings

About BIFF

The Burbank International Film Festival is a California non-profit organization operating as a 501(C)(3) tax-exempt corporation. The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) aims to promote and advocate for inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content in film. BIFF brings new opportunities to tell unique stories, honor independent filmmakers, and provide a platform for respectful and informed discussion of their work. BIFF continues to support independent filmmakers by showcasing, educating, and expanding careers in the entertainment industry for indie filmmakers from all over the globe. BIFF sets a standard for excellence and recognizes the important work of emerging talent.

For press and media inquiries, contact:

Ayanna Nicole

[email protected]

3186078973

SOURCE Burbank International Film Festival