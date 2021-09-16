Burbank, California-based Post-production Sound Studio Boom Box Post Welcomes on Board Award-winning Sound Designer Natalia Saavedra Brychcy

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Box Post is a boutique award-winning post-production sound studio that specializes in Television Animation. Their sonic toolbox is deep, and with a culture founded on company-wide creativity and direct designer-to-client interaction, they have the ability to aggressively meet every project's needs with speed, passion, and technical ease. Boom Box Post offers a different array of services including Sound Effects Design and Editorial, Dialogue Editorial, Radio Play Editorial, Foley, Re-Recording Mixing, 360 and Virtual Reality Mix, Interactive Media Packages, and Full-Service Digital Content Packages.

Sound Designer Natalia Saavedra Brychcy

Boom Box Post is owned by Kate Finan and Jeff Shiffman, award-winning Supervising Sound Editors with over 20 nominations and 2 wins for MPSE Golden Reel Awards, and 8 nominations and 1 win for a Daytime Emmy Awards for their outstanding work in animated television.

Ms. Saavedra Brychcy will play a key role in the Sound Post Production Editorial/Sound Design for the studio's high profile projects, including:

Netflix's Centaurworld: Created by Megan Dong (How to Train Your Dragon 2, Metalocalypse, Pinky Malinky.) Centaurworld is an acclaimed animated series on Netflix about a war horse that gets transported into the world of Centaurs, where they go on a journey to get Horse back to the real world and find her rider. Season 1 aired on July 30th, 2021 and has a 92% score amongst audience on Rotten Tomatoes and a 100% from critics.

Disney's Amphibia Season 3: "Amphibia" is an animated TV series created by Matt Braly (Gravity Falls, Steven Universe), and it was nominated for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's Animated Series. Starring in "Amphibia" are Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The Social Network), Bill Farmer (Space Jam, A Goofy Movie), Justin Felbinger (The Lion Guard, We Bare Bears), and Amanda Leighton (This Is Us, The Powerpuff Girls). And Natalia will be part of certain episodes of:

Disney Junior's Mickey Mouse Funhouse: starring Kaitlyn Robrock (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Aggretsuko, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure), Bret Iwan (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures), and Tony Anselmo (Who Framed Rogger Rabbit, Ducktales) and,

Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.: created by Travis Braun (Monsters At Work, Vampirina, Turbo FAST), and starring Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, The Good Wife) and Megan Hilty (Broadway's Wicked, Trollstopia)

Natalia Saavedra Brychcy is an award-winning Sound Designer whose work spans film, television and documentary projects. She was nominated for the 2019 Motion Picture Sound Editors' Golden Reel Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Sound Effects, Foley, Music, Dialogue and ADR for Non-Theatrical Documentary Broadcast Media for "Operation Odessa." Her work on "Kommando 1944" earned her Best Sound Design – September 2018 at the New York Film Awards. She also was nominated for Best Sound Design for the film "Life In Color" at the 2018 Redline International Film Festival. In 2018, Natalia became a Television Academy Member and in the same year she became a Motion Pictures Sound Editors (MPSE) Member.

