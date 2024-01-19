Burbank Film Festival Announces 2024 Dates, Now Accepting Submissions

The 16th Edition Takes Place September 25-29 in Burbank, CA

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burbank International Film Festival announced that its 16th edition will take place from September 25-29, 2024. For a decade and a half, BIFF has been a destination for filmmakers from around the world who are invited to showcase their exceptional storytelling and cinematic excellence. Students, indie creatives, and established stars explore their creative voices with feature films/scripts, shorts, and Pilot TV scripts. Next September, BIFF will expand its educational events, industry Q&A's and more.

Submissions open until April 30th.
"BIFF continues to emerge as the arbiter of diverse and international voices in film and scriptwriting. We are proud to entertain audiences with unique stories in every genre," said BIFF President and Festival Director Kurt Patino. "BIFF strives to establish itself as the top platform for audiences to discover exciting and innovative talent."

Submissions for BIFF 2024 are now open. Features, shorts and scripts' early bird deadline expires on January 31, 2024; regular deadline expires February 29, 2024; late deadline expires March 31, 2024; and the extended deadline closes April, 30, 2024. Additional information about deadlines, submission rules, and eligibility are available at https://filmfreeway.com/BurbankInternationalFilmFestival.

BIFF recently received recognition as one of the "Top 100 Reviewed Festivals" on FilmFreeway, ranking in the upper 1% of more than 12,000 film and creative contests worldwide. BIFF operates in the heart of Burbank CA, which is considered the "Media Capital of the World." Major studios and networks such as Warner Bros./Discovery; Disney/ABC; NBC Universal; Nickelodeon; Cartoon Network, as well as close to 1,000 media companies, produce in Burbank. BIFF also screens its films at Burbank AMC 16 Theatres where studios screen their blockbusters.

The 15th Anniversary of the Burbank International Film Festival, which took place September 21-24, 2023, honored legendary film director and Burbank native, Tim Burton. The Burbank City Council declared September 24th "Tim Burton Day." Tim received the formal, framed proclamation in person from the Burbank Mayor and then sat down for a live interview. BIFF presents the special "Tim Burton Visionary Award" to a local Burbank filmmaker annually.

For the latest updates on the Burbank International Film Festival, follow @burbankfilmfest on Instagram / @FilmFestBurbank on Twitter / Facebook / Tik Tok / YouTube / LinkedIn / and sign up for the BIFF Newsletter.

About the Burbank International Film Festival
BIFF, sponsored by First Entertainment Credit Union, functions as a California 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization. BIFF aims to promote and advocate for inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content in film. BIFF celebrates unique stories; elevates international filmmaking; and provides a platform for respectful and informed discussion of the work. BIFF supports filmmakers by showcasing, educating and expanding careers in the entertainment industry. BIFF discovers superb creativity of emerging talent.

For press and media inquiries, contact Kurt Patino, 818-486-1905, or [email protected].

