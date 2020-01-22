Burbank International Film Festival Celebrates the 92nd Academy Awards with a Red Carpet Viewing Party

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) announces its first event of the year. The Annual Red Carpet/Academy Awards Viewing Party will take place on Sunday, February 9th at L.A. Castle Studios in Burbank. The Red Carpet and Hosted Cocktail Reception will begin at 4:00pm, followed by a Gourmet Dinner catered by Chef Jay Lipnicki with the Academy Awards at 5:00pm projected on a giant 10' X 20' screen. For more information and to get tickets, go online at www.itsmyseat.com/oscars/

Burbank International Film Festival

Confirmed guests: Academy Award nominated actress Patty McCormack ("The Bad Seed", Kelly Stables ("Superstore", "The Ring"), Lotte Verbeek ("The Black List", "Outlander"), Jeff Rector ("American Horror Story", The Bold & The Beautiful), Ruth Connell ("Supernatural"), Jennifer Taylor ("Shameless","Two and a Half Men"), Nigel Gibbs ("General Hospital, "S.W.A.T.) Andrea Logan White ("Malibu Dan") with invited guests Grammy Winning Singer/Songwriter/Actor Frank Stallone ("Staying Alive"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk"), Crystal Allen ("Days of Our Lives", "Star Trek: Enterprise") Sean Kanan (The Bold & The Beautiful), Tim Russ ("How To Get Away With Murder", The Orville") and many others.

The Burbank International Film Festival is proud to announce that L.A. Castle Studios is a new sponsor for 2020. L.A. Castle Studios is a 140,000 sq. ft. full production facility that includes a state-of-the-art 360 degree computer-controlled green screen soundstage. This amazing production studio will be utilized for the festivals year round seminars, workshops and special events. Festival President Jeff Rector said, "We are so thrilled to have a home studio right in the heart of Burbank, the Media Capitol of the world and what better place than L.A. Castle Studios." http://www.lacastlestudios.com/

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, The Burbank International Film Festival also partners with other non-profit organizations as part of its community outreach to connect and to support other non-profits. As such, BIFF is proud announce a new partnership with S.A.F.E. (Streets Are For Everyone). S.A.F.E.'s mission is to use sensible, proven strategies to prevent hit and run crimes and events leading up to them, thus making city streets safe for all users - pedestrians, bicycles and motor vehicles.

www.StreetsAreForEveryone.org

ABOUT THE BURBANK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The mission of the Burbank International Film Festival is to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content. With constantly changing technology, it brings new opportunities to tell unique stories and to honor independent filmmakers and to provide a platform for appreciative and informed discussion of their work. BIFF continues to cultivate independent film, to create, develop, discover and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world.

2020 Film and Screenplay Submissions are now open at www.BurbankFilmFest.org

